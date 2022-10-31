‘The Fabulous’, EXO’s Chen’s solo debut and more postpone release date due to Itaewon occurrence

On October 31st, a representative of ' The Fabulous ' announced, "As the national mourning for the unfortunate accident is taking place, we have decided to temporarily postpone the production presentation of 'The Fabulous' which was scheduled for November 2nd." In addition, "the release date, which was set for November 4, will also be temporarily postponed," they said. They added, "The schedule for the production presentation and the release of the work will be announced again later."

On October 30th, SM Entertainment, EXO’s Chen's agency, announced through the fan community, "The release date of Chen's third mini-album 'Last Scene', which was scheduled for the 31st, has been postponed." He continued, "After hearing the news about the Itaewon disaster that occurred on the night of the 29th, this decision was made with an understanding to express condolences to the victims. We ask for the understanding of fans who have been waiting for the album."

IRRIS, Kim Jae Joong and more:

Justice Records, the agency of the group IRRIS, also announced on the same day, “In order to participate in the national mourning period, IRRIS’s new single ‘Stay W!th Me’, which was scheduled for noon on the 31st, has been delayed. did,” they said. In addition, the groups Dripin and Ichilin also temporarily postponed their release. Singers Jang Yoon Jung, Young Tak, and Kim Jae Joong also canceled their performances, and various events such as the Busan One Asia Festival were also canceled one after another.

Curtain Call:

Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won will appear in KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Curtain Call', which will be aired for the first time on October 31st but the press conference that was supposed to take place earlier this day, has been cancelled. 'Curtain Call' is a drama that tells the story of people involved in the greatest fraud on earth by a man who receives an unprecedented special to make the wishes of his elderly grandmother Geum Soon (Go Doo Shim) come true.

