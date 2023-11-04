The Fabulous: Reflecting on 1 year with SHINee's Minho, Chae Soo Bin, and more in their young adult journey

The Fabulous completes one year today. A light-hearted K-drama depicting the life of Young Adults, impressed viewers with its crisp storyline and relatable themes. From heartbreaks to dealing with society and working in a challenging career in the fast-paced fashion industry, spoke volumes of what one can expect in the K-drama series.

Only eight episodes long, it takes viewers through a rollercoaster ride of emotions where friendships, heartbreak, love, career, adulthood, crisis, and more can be witnessed. The romantic comedy genre Korean drama stars SHINee's Minho, Actress Chae Soo Bin of Rookie Cops fame along with Lee Sang Woon and Park Hee Jun star as the main cast in the K-drama.

In-depth analysis of The Fabulous's characters

First, we look into the character of Ji Woo Min played by SHINee's Choi Min Ho. He works as a freelance retoucher and a photographer in his life. Even after three years of break-up he still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend who he went to college with. A man who has everything except passion, including looks, fashion sense, and ability, and is a person who constantly worries and strives to find his dreams and love.

In addition, his character was scheduled to show a complex and subtle love line that goes back and forth on a dangerous emotional line while remaining friends with Pyo Ji WEun (played by Chae Soo-bin) his ex-girlfriend, so the response to Choi Min Ho's youth romance that reflects reality is already extraordinary.

Next up is Chae Soo Bin's character. She plays the role of Pyo Ji Eun who works as a public relations manager for one of the luxury brands. She is also the ex-girlfriend of Ji Woo Min and feels drawn to him at every step of the way when there is a problem. He is always there to comfort her and she feels connected with that. The two share a deep understanding with each other.

Their relationship is complex and keeps viewers hooked on what to expect next. On the career front Chae Soo Bin's character is smart and has a dynamic approach to challenges at work life which is full of uncertainty in each moment. She can be depicted as a perfect young adult who knows how to be proactive at her job but also takes out time to be with her friends and have some personal time. Her empathy and care for others shines through.

In the drama, Lee Sang Woon who plays Joseph, runs the fashion brand. He is a fashion designer with a delicate artistic sensibility and pleasant charm and has been working for a long time in the fashion world, rushing toward his dreams but sometimes getting hurt and falling. Ji Woo Min and Ye Seon Ho realistically portray the youth as they comfort each other.

Lee Sang Woon through the character of Joseph, not only predicted a bright and lively character performance that had never been seen before but also based on his excellent character interpretation ability, created a Joseph role that only Lee Sang Woon could pull off. It is said that Joseph himself perfectly showed off his synchronisation.

Lastly, Park Hee Jung did a tremendous job in the role of Ye Seon Ho who is a famous supermodel for top brands in the fashion industry. She is hailed as a role model and icon when it comes to runway walks. Having opened shows for big designers and brands, she is an inspiration for aspiring models who want to be as cool as her. But there's a side to her that is not known to the fashion world. She is judged by her outward appearance and attitude and no one cares enough to know the real her. She is a big advocate of loving herself and putting herself first before anybody.

About The Fabulous

The Fabulous is currently available to watch on Netflix, globally. It is a romantic genre K-drama based on individuals who are into their adulthood. They come across various challenges and circumstances in their personal and professional lives.

The K-drama is all about navigating one's way through life in a more mature and smart manner. The K-drama has eight episodes, each with a different theme. A group of four friends who are associated with the fashion industry but in different roles. One is a photographer, while the other works in the PR (Public Relations)/marketing section. The other two are fashion designers and a supermodel respectively.

The Fabulous is a hyperrealistic romance depicting the dreams, love, and friendship of young people who have devoted their lives to the fashion industry, which is written as fashion and read as passion. Actors Chae Soo Bin, SHINee's Choi Minho, Lee Sang Woon, and Park Hee Jung are the stars of the youth in the fashion world and they have done a remarkable job with their acting.

While watching the K-drama, we were able to relate to each character and their emotions. The Fabulous helped me gain an insider perspective into the fast-paced fashion industry that looks glamorous or fabulous on the outside but instead, the dynamics change every minute owing to different personalities one comes across in their work life. For someone wanting to explore what the PR, model, photographer or fashion designer's work life looks like, this romantic comedy genre K-drama will be helpful to you. We hope you enjoy watching The Fabulous on Netflix if you haven't.

