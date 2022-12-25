The Fabulous Review: SHINee’s Minho charms his way out as Chae Soo Bin steals the show

Cast: Choi Minho, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Sang Woon, Park Hee Jung

Rating: 3/5

Language: Korean

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Storyline:

Ji Woo MIin played by SHINee member Choi Minho and Pyo Ji Eun played by Chae Soo Bin, are two young guns in the fashion industry. While he is a photographer and editor, well known for his Midas touch, she is the chief of PR at a luxury agency. The two met in college and were inseparable as they began dating soon after. However, an indifferent Ji Woo Min became the end of the romantic relationship. He and Pyo Ji Eun continued to remain friends for the sake of Joseph, played by Lee Sang Won and Ye Seon Ho, played by Park Hee Jung. Fate and their careers bring them together endlessly as sparks fly once again. But will they be able to withstand the expectations and pressures of their lives? ‘The Fabulous’ runs through the chaotic fashion industry on a whimsical, carefree and emotion-filled ride taking the oh-so-familiar route and highlighting it through the eyes of those behind the scenes.

Opinion:

‘The Fabulous’ may seem like it is jumping through hoops at first as it speedwalks in and out of fashion events, sucking up to connections and landing right in the centre of a very visually inclined industry. However, as it progresses, you are able to see the cracks it proudly presents without being afraid to show where the problems lie. The journey of the once-celebrated model Ye Seon Ho as she crumbles from her top spot and does not lose face but instead stands taller to shoot to the top of the ladder once again has to be the brightest moment in the show.

As for the relationship between Ji Woo Min and Pyo Ji Eun, it is just that of a typical belatedly realised love with little romance seeping through their countless moments of him helping her and her blaming it all on him. The character’s toxic trait of holding him accountable for the mistakes he didn’t do was what sealed the deal on their romance for us. While shown as not passionate a the start, Ji Woo Min becomes the saviour on more than one occasion as his skills spearhead the show.

Minho is just as charming as one would expect him to be, however, his hairstyle is another discourse altogether. He is well-kempt for the most part, a casual shirtless scene right in the first episode enough to satiate the fans, but his slightly off-timed delivery made us wonder if it was intentional. Chae Soo Bin, on the other hand, had the best drunk mistakes as she looked impeccable on all occasions, so much so that we wished to see her dishevelled at least once. Her outfits reeked of clean tailoring and well-thought-out placement as did her lovely makeup. The characters’ looks and the high quality filming made up for any gaps in the storyline which seemed mediocre and predictable.

The goods:

Ye Seon Ho and Joseph were the best friends anyone could ask for as they saved the spiralling relationship between the leads on multiple occasions. Their own stories were heartwarming and inspiring to the end. Shin Dong Mi who played Miss Oh, the PR agency’s head and Lee Mi Do who played Hong Ji Seon, a fashion stylist, were the best decisions of ‘The Fabulous’. They added the masala and brought the drama in loads. The show gave expected nods to the LQBTQIA+ community and it did not seem overdone for clout as the characters expressed themselves freely. Feelings of lost love, wrong timing and more romantic tropes found themselves weaved throughout the program.

The bads:

The lack of a good soundtrack was deafening. What is an expected mention of the popular names in fashion, it seemed that the show skimmed over only the popular ones, not giving much value to what could have been a jolly ride down the fabulous Korean fashion train. BTS, Son Heung Min, Gigi Hadid, Kendal Jenner, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were referenced but not one designer or stylist was mentioned, which seemed strange. Moreover, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, who is often called GD, found himself being (mis?) represented through a character named JD. Whether it was purposeful hinting or merely a marketing gimmick, remains to be seen.

The Fabulous Review:

You may end up liking the supporting roles more than the leads and that’s fine as ‘The Fabulous’ bases itself on the experience in the classic fashion industry. It may not wow you will but will keep you occupied.