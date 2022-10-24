The Fabulous Teaser: SHINee’s Minho, Chae Soo Bin and more unfurl the demanding world of fashion

Much like its name, The Fabulous , is the story of all the fabulously talented people that work in the fashion industry set in the show and how it encompasses their life. Starring SHINee member Choi Minho and Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles, it is one of the most anticipated love stories of the year, to be released soon on Netflix.

The latest look at the upcoming program is a long and hard one. The people making it bling in the fashion world with their passion are in fact the ones being put under the spotlight. A marketer, a photographer, a model and a designer are the four pillars running the show on their fingertips as they face success, failure, life, love and more. Managing their jobs as well as their personal lives becomes impossible as they receive a messed up mix of the two. A passionate love story blooms in the middle of this as they cross paths, though not always welcoming.

Plot

Minho is the star photographer Ji Woo Min, who has begun losing all interest in his work as a freelance photo editor. His good looks and well working skills are always in his favor. Chae Soo Bin plays Pyo Ji Eun, the marketer incharge of a luxury brand in her company as its section chief. Her positive and cheerful personality only takes her so far in the brutal world of style. Lee Sang Un is Joseph, the designer in the teaser. One with a lot of doubts and expectations from those around him. Park Hee Jung is the superstar model Ye Sun Ho who faces critical situations at the drop of a hat.

The Fabulous will premiere on November 4 and is set to have 8 episodes in total.