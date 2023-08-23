The Fact Music Awards 2023: ATEEZ, ITZY, and ZEROBASEONE among lineup to perform; Details inside

The Fact Music Awards 2023 has started announcing its lineup of K-pop artists who will be performing this year at the award event. This year’s The Fact Music Awards will be held on October 10 at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon, South Korea.

First lineup of The Fact Music Awards 2023

ATEEZ, TREASURE, ITZY, and NMIXX are some of the first lineup artists performing at this year’s The Fact Music Awards to be held in October 2023. For the first lineup, four teams from the 4th generation of K-pop were included in order to raise the expectations of the future lineups. ATEEZ who have made their mark as one of the top global K-pop artists in the music industry and released their 9th mini album THE WORLD EP 2: OUTLAW have the fans excited about what kind of stage they can expect this year. ITZY who recently made their comeback with the mini-album KILL MY DOUBT and TREASURE who released their regular second album REBOOT will also prepare a stage for the fans. NMIXX too will take the stage this year to perform.

Second lineup of The Fact Music Awards 2023

ZEROBASEONE, xikers, BOYNEXTDOOR, who are from the 5th generation, Kwon Eun Bi, a solo artist, and Jannabi are second lineup artists to perform for The Fact Music Awards 2023. ZEROBASEONE who debuted successfully this year with YOUTH IN THE SHADE album along with xikers who debuted in March 2023 will be taking the stage at TMA 2023. Along with this, the lineup includes a soloist and a band. The organizers aim to introduce diverse artists from this year’s lineup to the fans. The Fact Music Awards 2023 is an annual celebration of artists coming from different backgrounds in music celebrating their biggest achievements in the music industry.

