The Fact Music Awards 2023: Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik and Kim So Hyun amongst confirmed presenter lineup

The Fact Music Awards 2023 announced the K-drama actors who would be presenting the awards this year. SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, ITZY, Stray Kids, NMIXX, TREASURE, aespa, New Jeans, IVE, and many more idol groups have already been confirmed to be performing at Namdong Gymnasium, Incheon on October 10.

Popular K-drama actors confirmed for the presenters’ lineup

Award nights are events where we finally get to see our favourite actors and idols interact. The Fact Music Awards 2023 announced their first presenters’ lineup on September 21 and the list includes many popular K-drama actors.

The first lineup of the presenters include as announced by The Fact Music Awards 2023 are My Lovely Liar’s’ Kim So Hyun, Reborn Rich’s Kim Nam Hee, Ending Again’s Kim Geon Won, The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon, The Killing Vote’s Park Hae Jin and Song of Bandit’s Kim Nam Gil.

Park Hyung Sik from Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Park Shin Hye from the Heirs will also be presenting at The Fact Music Awards. As the two actors will be appearing in the upcoming JTBC drama Doctor Slump, they are expected to present together to give us a taste of their chemistry. They also presented at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards in April and the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards in July.

Other details about The Fact Music Awards 2023

The Fact Music Awards 2023 committee confirmed that Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo will be returning as the hosts this year too. The duo have been hosting for this award for the past four times and this year would be their fifth.

Actress Park Seul Gi will be hosting the red carpet this year. The red carpet will commence from 4:30 pm KST (1 pm IST) and the award ceremony will start from 6:30 pm KST (3:30 pm IST). The first The Fact Music Awards 2019 was held at the Namdong Gymnasium, Incheon and this year they are going back to the basics as the event will be taking place at the same location.

The winners of the awards are picked through music and album sales along with voting by global fans. BTS, PSY, ATEEZ, NCT DREAM, IVE and many other fourth idols won big at The Fact Music Awards 2022.

