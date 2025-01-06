The Fiery Priest's Honey Lee signs with Byun Yo Han, Uhm Tae Goo's agency TEAMHOPE after leaving Saram Entertainment

Honey Lee, known for popular works like The Fiery Priest and Knight Flower, has embarked on a new beginning. The actress has signed an exclusive contract with TEAMHOPE, a leading management agency in Korea known for housing stars like Byun Yo Han and Uhm Tae Goo.

On January 6, TEAMHOPE took to their official social media account and welcomed Honey Lee to their roaster. The company also shared her new profile picture, raising anticipation for her forthcoming journey with them. It has been reported that she has signed with the agency based on her trusting relationship with her manager, with whom she has worked with for a long time.

Back in April 2024, Honey Lee became a free agent after parting ways with Saram Entertainment, ending her 10-year-long partnership with the agency. Now that she has joined TEAMHOPE, excitement runs high for her upcoming endeavors.

Meanwhile, TEAMHOPE is known to be home to popular actors like Byun Yo Han, Uhm Tae Goo, Lee Joo Young, and more. The agency also houses sports stars like MMA champion Choi Seung Woo.

On the work front, earlier in 2024, Honey Lee made her TV comeback with a main role in the historical drama Knight Flower. For her outstanding performance, she won the Top Excellence honor at the 2024 MBC Drama Awards.

In addition, she has also returned with her detective role in Disney+ series The Fiery Priest 2. Her on-screen synergy with Kim Nam Gil, and Kim Sung Kyun received global attention. She has also made her silver screen comeback in 2024 with Allenoid: Return to the Future.

Honey Lee is now gearing up for a new film with Gong Hyo Jin and Ha Jung Woo. She also has three exciting dramas in the pipeline- Show Business with Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo, Klaus 47, and Aema.

