The First Responders 2: Kim Rae Won looks stoic and stunned in main poster for upcoming thriller drama

On July 11, SBS dropped the main poster for upcoming thriller drama The First Responders 2 starring Kim Rae Won as Jin Ho Gae, a hot-headed detective. The drama also stars Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon. The first episode will be out on August 4. By showcasing Jin Ho Gae's main poster for the first time, Kim Rae Won is drawing attention to himself and paves the way for the final confrontation with the final antagonist. Additionally, the main poster of Jin Ho Gae gets the attention with the very wild magnificence of the investigator battling to get the criminal.

In the first place, Jin Ho Gae, who was in the space where the sundown started to slip, raises the strain by projecting eyes of disdain with a serious expression. The fans are looking forward to Jin Ho Gae's performance against the worst criminal as he sets out to pursue with a determined will to not miss a single clue. His gaze directed somewhere suggests a terrifying vigilance. The new Friday-Saturday SBS drama The First Responders 2 shows how a firefighter, a police officer, and a National Forensic Service agent work together to put out fires, catch criminals and evidence. The new season will show upgraded visuals and create even more thrill amongst fans with the skin-crawling villains, cases and conclusions that leave viewers flabbergasted.

Kim Rae Won stole the spotlight on July 4 by displaying his first appearance as Jin Ho Gae. At the scene of the fire and at the National Forensic Service, Jin Ho Gae, a 'police officer to his core,' burns with tenacity toward the criminal. In the fire scene, Jin Ho Gae tries to get away by gritting his teeth. While he is watching the NFS autopsy room, he looks at the evidence with sharp eyes and raises tension. Consideration is zeroing in on how Jin Ho Gae (Kim Rae Won), who showed a stunning closure in the last episode of season 1, will answer to the more remarkable crimes in season 2, and how Jin Ho Gae will turn into a mad dog' (Gae in Korean means canine).

