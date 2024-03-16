The First Responders co-stars Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon rumored to be dating; actress’ agency denies relationship

On March 16, a Korean news outlet revealed that Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon, who initially crossed paths while working together on the popular drama The First Responders, have been in a relationship for the past two years. However, the actress' agency has since denied these rumors.

Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon spark dating rumors

Actors Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon were reportedly in a relationship, as revealed by an exclusive report from Mydaily. The report suggests that they have been dating for approximately two years, which aligns with their time as the lead roles in the SBS K-drama The First Responders. The drama aired in November 2022 but commenced filming in January 2022.

An industry insider described Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon as a lovely couple and revealed that they have been in a relationship. The insider highlighted how they supported each other through challenges in the entertainment industry, naturally integrating into each other's social circles, thus fostering a strong bond between them.

Gong Seung Yeon’s agency denied reports

Gong Seung Yeon's agency has denied reports of the actress dating her former co-star Son Ho Jun. When questioned about the report on March 16, Son Ho Jun's agency, Think Entertainment, stated that they are currently investigating the accuracy of the claims.

However, shortly afterwards, Gong Seung Yeon's agency, Varo Entertainment, dismissed the rumors in a statement to OSEN, asserting that upon thorough investigation, the reports of her dating Son Ho Jun are false. Additionally, during a separate phone conversation with News1, the agency reiterated that the rumors are entirely baseless.

Gong Seung Yeon appeared alongside Son Ho Jun in both seasons 1 and 2 of the SBS drama series The First Responders. The show follows the collaborative efforts of a detective, a fireman, and a paramedic as they unite to aid those in need. Detective Jin Ho Gae utilizes his exceptional investigative talents to crack cases, while Bong do Jin fearlessly battles flames as a fireman. Song Seol tenderly tends to both the physical and emotional well-being of individuals as a dedicated paramedic.

