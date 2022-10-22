The First Responders: Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon star in the first teaser

SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama 'The First Responders', which will be broadcast for the first time on November 12, is a joint response site diary between the police to catch criminals and firefighters to catch fire, and the heartbeat 'first responder' for others. It is a drama depicting heart-warming teamwork. Above all, 'The First Responders' is a 'luxury actor' Kim Rae Won, who boasts a solid name value, Son Ho Jun, a 'character extinguisher' that shines with detailed expression, and Gong Seung Yeon, a 'synergy maker' who leads empathy with extraordinary sensibility.

The combination is attracting attention. Each of the three transforms into Jin Hogae, a 'detective to the bone', Bong Dojin, a firefighter who looks like a bulldozer, and Song Seol, a paramedic who 'touches the heart', and shakes the small screen with fantastic breathing.

The First Responders Teaser:

In this regard, on October 21st, 'The First Responders' released the '1st teaser' with a magnificent spectrum, drawing attention. The 30-second 'first teaser' draws attention by clearly conveying the firm message of the 'police station next to the fire station' and the color of the drama. First, with a thumping sound in the background, fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars rushing out in a row revealed an urgent moment. The movement of those who 'run first when a crisis strikes' doubles the tension of the breathtaking scene where they fight for one minute and one second and sucks their eyes into the screen.

In particular, the story of the first responders, such as Jin Ho Gae (Kim Rae Won) running to catch the criminal, Song Seol (Gong Seung Yeon) jumping up the stairs to save someone, and Bong Do Jin (Son Ho Jun) heading into the flames to catch the flames, is a 'story of first responders'. It aroused interest in the activities of the police, paramedics and firefighters.

The main cast of the drama:

Next, Jin Ho Gae showed off his ardent detective-like side by beating the criminal with his bare hands and putting on handcuffs. In addition, Bong Do Jin showed a passionate image of carrying out fire-fighting work without hesitation even on the roof. Lastly, Song Seol tried her best to perform CPR and expressed her earnest desire to save the patient.

Police Jin Ho Gae, firefighter Bong Do Jin, and paramedic Song Seol, who each played an active role in this way, will unite as 'first responders' who run first in a moment of crisis to conduct a joint response. The hottest team play that the three people with a determined expression will create is raising expectations.