The Freelancer-The Conclusion Trailer OUT: Mohit Raina returns as Avinash Kamath for another risky extraction

Mohit Raina has emerged as one of the biggest names in the digital space lately with his presence on various web series. Earlier this year, he appeared in the action-packed The Freelancer. Recently, its makers dropped the trailer for its next part titled The Freelancer-The Conclusion on the Internet and it's already creating a lot of buzz.

The Freelancer-The Conclusion trailer released

Recently, the much-awaited trailer of The Freelancer: The Conclusion dropped on the internet. The one-minute and 43-second long trailer consists of some of the most exciting scenes and dialogues from the series. It marks the return of Mohit Raina who plays the role of Avinash Damodar Kamath aka The Freelancer going on another risky extraction.

About The Freelancer

The Freelancer:The Conclusion is based on the book - A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat. It was helmed by Bhav Dhulia and created by showrunner Neeraj Pandey, Bhav Dhulia and produced by Shital Bhatia. The action thriller series will premiere on December 15, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis and Sarah Jane Dias.

In a statement, speaking about his character Kher said: “My character Dr. Khan was extremely well received by the audiences and left a lingering impression and the impending question of how will Avinash Kamath save Aliya. With The Freelancer: The Conclusion, we are back to answer these queries and it's time to blow all covers. I am sure that this will also be an exciting watch for the audiences. Moreover, working with Neeraj is always like homecoming and Ithoroughly enjoyed the experience.”

Meanwhile, an excited Raina added: "My inbox was flooded with messages from fans and audiences after the release of four episodes and I am glad that they enjoyed watching me in a different avatar, in this thriller series. The Conclusion will see Avinash explore more facets of his character and his actual self as he sets out to rescue Aliya."

