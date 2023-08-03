The Glory actor Lee Do Hyun confirms mandatory military enlistment date; To hold fan meeting before leaving

The Good Bad Mother actor Lee Do Hyun is to start his military service in August. The actor has been all over the internet for his military service enlistment, Yuehua Entertainment has confirmed that he will join the Air Force military band. According to an exclusive report, the actor will greet fans at his fan Meeting on August 5 before serving in the military. Here's a closer look.

Lee Do Hyun confirms military enlistment date

The military enlistment of the Youth of May actor has been making news since the beginning of this year. Yuehua Entertainment, the agency of the actor has said, "Lee Do Hyun will receive his basic training starting from the 14th (August) and begin his national defense duties at the Air Force military band." The agency has requested fans to not reach out to the actor on the day of enlistment since it will be a private event with many soldiers and their families being present. There will be no separate special event on August 14 according to the agency. It is anticipated that he will greet his fans before the enlistment at the 2023 LEE DO HYUN Fan Meeting: Beginning is scheduled to take place on August 5. The fan meeting will be held at the Grand Theater of Donghae Culture and Arts Center, Kwangwoon University, Nowon-gu, Seoul. He has prepared many different segments for his fans as he would not be here after the enlistment for a while.

Lee Do Hyun's Co-star about his enlistment

Previously in June, The Good Bad Mother's Ra Mi Ran gave her last comments after the completion of the K-drama. In which she briefly mentioned the Hotel Del Luna actor's military enlistment. She said that the actor would go for his service and I hope that he returns well. Song Hye Kyo appeared as the lead beside him in the Netflix hit K-drama The Glory. Recently during an interview Song Hye Kyo also mentioned about him going for his mandatory military service soon. Lee Do Hyun sat for an interview in June after The Good Bad Mother and confirmed it was his last project before the enlistment.

