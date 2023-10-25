The Glory actor Lee Do Hyun goes viral for his military band performance held at Seoul ADEX 2023

Youth Of May actor Lee Do Hyun is gaining attention for his recent military band performance at Seoul ADEX 2023. The 18 Again star is currently undergoing mandatory military service, which he began on August 14. It was shared the actor had received basic military training before joining the Air Force military band. He was last seen in the hit K-drama series The Good Bad Mother.

Lee Do Hyun's military band performance at Seoul ADEX 2023

Lee Do Hyun impressed his well-wishers by showcasing his impressive singing and dancing skills at the recently held Seoul ADEX 2023 event. Along with being a performer, he also took on the duty of being the emcee for the event, showcasing his versatility. Spectators at the event could share a glimpse of the The Glory actor confidently singing and enjoying the event with his fellow bandmates.

They were all dressed in military band uniforms and showed group performances. In one of the videos circulated online, Lee Do Hyun was seen singing Psy's hit song called It's Art. The viewers were impressed by the confidence and optimistic attitude of the military band members. Previously, Lee Do Hyun announced his military enlistment on August 14. Before his enlistment, he also held a fan meeting to greet and interact with his fans before going for the South Korean military.

Lee Do Hyun's recent activities

Lee Do Hyun is currently dating his fellow The Glory star, Lim Ji Yeon. Yuehua Entertainment confirmed the news on April 1, 2023. The actor is known for his remarkable roles in Korean dramas like Melancholia, The Glory, Youth Of May, 18 Again, and more. He will be doing a cameo appearance in the upcoming web series called Death's Game, which is scheduled to premiere in December 2023.

