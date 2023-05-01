The Glory: Cha Joo Young drops a group photo as Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, others enjoy a meal

‘The Glory’ fame Cha Joo Young recently took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse from The Glory’s team dinner. The said photo showed Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Jung Sung Il, Kim Hierora, and others. The picture shows a blissful glimpse of the entire main cast of The Glory as they pose together at a team dinner.

The Glory team enjoys dinner

Speaking of the group photo, it was captioned with the hashtag ‘Team The Glory’, followed by ‘Forever’ written on the post. A heart-shaped drawing was also made on the post. Cha Joo Young’s Instagram update is acting as a subtle reminder of the show’s sheer impact for fans across the world.

The Glory

The Glory is a hit Korean drama starring Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Jung Sung Il, and Kim Hierora that revolves around petrifying incidents of gruesome high-school bullying and a follow-up tale of revenge.

Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) is a victim of unjust violence, who, in order to seek revenge confronts a group of former schoolmates who once bullied her severely. However, her efforts are met with resistance from a better part of the group who continue to mistreat and disrespect her. Undeterred, Moon Dong Eun devises a detailed plan to bring each of them down one by one. Little does the group know about her immaculate plan or the fact that Moon Dong Eun is no longer a helpless teenager and is ready to exact her revenge on those who made her life unbearable

The Glory’s accolades

The Glory was loved and followed by fans throughout the world. The song topped viewership ratings and broke records left, right and center, shortly after its release. At the Baeksang Arts Awards 2023, the show bagged the Best Drama Award. Song Hye Kyo and Lim Ji Yeon, on the other hand, were honored with the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress awards, for their performance in The Glory.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon’s relationship

Two of The Glory’s main cast members Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Hyeon made their relationship public shortly after the release of The Glory’s second part. The news was well-received by fans of the show and the two stars across the world who have been rooting for the couple ever since.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Shooting The Glory was extremely tough at a point’, reveals Song Hye Kyo as she discloses shocking BTS deets