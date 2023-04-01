The Glory co-stars Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon are dating? Artist Company releases statement

Lim Ji Yeon's agency, Artist Company, announced on April 1st, "The two of them are in the stage of carefully getting to know each other with good feelings between close seniors and juniors.” Yuehua Entertainment Korea, Lee Do Hyun's agency, also acknowledged their relationship, saying, "The two of them have been close senior-junior relationship and are carefully getting to know each other with good feelings."

The relationship:

Previously, on April 1st, a South Korean entertainment media said, “April Fool’s Day, April 1, 2023. A new couple was born,” and “Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon are continuing their glorious love in reality.” According to reports, the two became close towards the end of 'The Glory', and it is said that they began their relationship through a drama workshop. Borrowing the words of a person in charge of the drama, the media said, “They secretly created an atmosphere with their own couple item,” and “didn’t show their love.” In particular, after the 'The Glory' dinner party in January, Lee Do Hyun revealed that he had taken Lim Ji Yeon to her house in his car.

About Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun:

Lim Ji Yeon, who made her debut in the 2011 movie 'Disaster Movie', became a hot topic by playing the role of Park Yeon Jin, a perpetrator of school violence, in 'The Glory'. In the same series, Lee Do Hyun appeared as Joo Yeo Jeong, a plastic surgeon who helps school violence victim Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo), and worked with Lim Ji Yeon.

Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun’s activities:

Lim Ji Yeon attended JTBC's 'Newsroom' on the afternoon of March 24th. On this day, Lim Ji Yeon drew attention with her neat white fashion. As she heads into the newsroom, she greets them in various poses. She hosts the recording of ‘Newsroom’ on March 24th, featuring Lim Ji Yeon, and the broadcast airs on weekends. Lee Do Hyun will be starring in the upcoming slice of life drama called The Good Bad Mother alongside Ra Mi Ran and Ahn Eun Jin.

