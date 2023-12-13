The Glory, Doctor Cha and more: 5 K-dramas secure spots in top most-viewed Netflix shows in first half of 2023

K-dramas have garnered global popularity over a couple of years; thanks to the wider reach of OTT platforms. Streaming giant Netflix features an array of K-dramas for the audience and has published its first-ever comprehensive report titled ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.’

The list includes the insights about the audience behavior and number of viewing hours for each show. It also reveals the Top 50 most-watched shows from January to June 2023.

The first five positions are secured by the following shows: The Night Agent (Season 1), Ginny & Georgia (Season 2), The Glory (Season 1), Wednesday (Season 1) and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, respectively.

Meanwhile, the other dramas that have secured six to tenth spots are: You (Season 4), La Reina del Sur (Season 3), Outer Banks (Season 3), Ginny & Georgia: Season 1 and FUBAR (Season 10)

Here is the list of 5 K-dramas that have earned a spot on the list among the most-viewed shows on Netflix in the first half of 2023.

Rank 3: The Glory (Season 1)

Rank 21: Physical: 100

Rank 22:Crash Course In Romance

Rank 31: Doctor Cha

Rank 47: Alchemy of Souls

The Glory

This revenge thriller The Glory clinched the 3rd spot. Featuring Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun in titular roles, the show focuses on the serious subject of bullying and violence in elementary school. The show has garnered 622.8 million viewing hours in just six months.

Physical: 100

Reigning at 21st spot, Physical: 100 is a reality show that features an intense fitness competition between the strongest Korean men and women. The contenders are from different professions that highlight fitness factors, such as MMA fighters, wrestlers and more. Its unique game format engaged the global audience as the contestants tested their strength, agility, willpower through individual and team challenges.

Crash Course In Romance

This heartwarming series Crash Course In Romance is at 22nd spot in the list. In the series, romance blossoms between a celebrity math instructor and a street food vendor. Jung Kyung Ho takes on the role of Choi Chi-yeol, a math teacher and Jeon Do Yeon plays Nam Haeng Seo, a street food vendor. The show unravels the challenges of entering the competitive Korean education system, with blend of romance, and ambitions.

Doctor Cha

This medical drama is ranked at 31. It is a gripping tale of a woman named Cha Jeong Suk (Uhm Jung Hwa) who is a homemaker. She quit her dream of becoming a doctor and later, decided to restart her medical resident course after 20 years. Doctor Cha show captures the struggles of Cha Jeong Suk as she heads for a new journey. The series is a mix of drama, comedy and a bit of romance.

Alchemy of Souls

Alchemy of Souls has earned 47th spot on the list. The fantasy show was released in two parts, with Lee Jae Wook as the main lead in both. The series is set in a mystical country called Daeho and it unfolds the narrative of an elite assassin named Naksu, whose soul is trapped in the body of Mu Deok (Jung So Min). Mu Deok becomes a servant to Jang Uk (Lee Jae Wook), who is from a noble family. It is a story packed with action, magic, and characters with twisted fates.

