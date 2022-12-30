The Glory Early Review: Song Hye Kyo delivers a heartbreaking performance; Im Ji Yeon stands out

The Glory depicts the story of a woman whose soul was shattered by violence in her childhood, who risked her entire life to carefully prepare for desperate revenge and those who fall into the vortex. Writer Kim Eun Sook, who wrote 'Lovers in Paris', 'Secret Garden', 'Goblin' and more. 'The Glory', which attracted attention as writer Kim Eun Sook's first genre challenge and Song Hye-kyo's revenge play, released episodes 1-6 of the 8 episodes of season 1 through the online preview that took place earlier. Season 2 is scheduled to be released in March next year.

'The Glory' is about why Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo), who was shattered by school violence, had no choice but to start a revenge ploy, and the perpetrators Park Yeon Jin (Im Ji Yeon), Jeon Jae Joon (Park Sung Hoon), Yi Sa Ra (Kim Hieora), Choi Hye Jeong (Cha Joo Young), Son Myung Oh ( Kim Gun Woo) calmly shows how to aim multiple blades at him. It doesn't blow hard and fast, but it calmly and dryly tells the story of Dong Eun, who is moving towards revenge. The analogy symbolized by Go and morning glory also draws attention.

Kim Eun Sook:

The challenge and transformation of writer Kim Eun Sook and Song Hye Kyo, who have been active in the romance genre, are also interesting. As it is her first revenge drama, the atmosphere and resolution itself are definitely different from the romance works she has written before. Even so, there are also unique colors that are buried in various parts of the dialogue.

The actors:

In addition to Song Hye Kyo, the actors' passionate performances also increase the level of immersion. Im Ji Yeon, who challenged her first villain role, Yeom Hye Ran, who plays Kang Hyeon Nam, who is in solidarity with Moon Dong Eun, and Jung Sung Il, who plays Ha Do Young, who holds money and power in her hands, show a high synchro rate with the characters. Jung Ji So, who played Moon Dong-eun's high school days, and Shin Ye Eun, who played Park Yeon Jin's high school days, also perform passionately. There is also Lee Do Hyun, who plays Joo Yeo Jeong, who will become an important person for Moon Dong Eun.

Here are some of the most shocking moments from the drama :-

Song Hye Kyo and Jung Ji So as Moon Dong Eun

The star of the show, Song Hye Kyo steals your attention from the beginning with her powerful acting and her need for revenge makes the viewer feel the pain she went through. Jung Ji So is her younger version who lives with parents who never cared for her and a teacher who spent more time caring for himself than giving her the benefit of the doubt. Her bullies took pleasure in her pain to the point where they went through various ways to make her life miserable. Being at the edge of life at the mere edge of 17, she was close to giving up but revenge gave her the fuel to keep living. Her last words to Park Yeon Jin was that she is her dream, giving a wry smile.

Im Ji Yeon and Shin Ye Eun as Park Ji Yeon

A psychopath with no conscience- that’s one way to describe Park Ji Yeon. Born with money, Park Ji Yeon never feared anything- and that helped her gain the confidence to berate, hurt and enjoy other people’s pain. Shin Ye Eun as the younger version of Park Ji Yeon is an absolute treat to watch as this is her first antagonist role and she does it with grace. Beauty helps her seem sweet but her acting as a bully transports you to the mind of the victim. Im Ji Yeon is the same, she shows so much potential even in the first two episodes. Her smile and attitude is enough for one to understand just how much delusion she has about the world.

Lee Do Hyun as Joo Yeo Jung

Lee Do Hyun presents as a breath of fresh air in the first two episodes. A sweet personality equipped with empathy, he is the perfect partner to Song Hye Kyo. His sunny disposition and him falling for her unbeknown to him is a sweet sight to see. He understands that she comes with a past so through a game of Go (Korean board game), he gets to know her a little bit and each interaction shows so much chemistry.

The rest of the actors

Rest of the bullies also carry a lot of secrets as we get a peek of it in the first two episodes. Kim Hieora has played an antagonist before and she nails it again in this drama as she plays a drug-dependent person. Park Sung Hoon’s little appearance gives a lot of impact as he takes over the room with his greedy aura. Cha Joo Young and Kim Gun Woo play the roles of the lackeys to Im Ji Yeon and Park Sung Hoon and as adults, they realize how they do not like those roles anymore. Coming with less money than them, they carry resentment as they do things for the rest of them.

The drama so far seems extremely promising and we cannot wait to see more!

