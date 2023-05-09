The Glory fame Cha Joo Young in talks to lead historical K-drama Won Kyung

Cha Joo Young might be taking up her first mainstream lead role and we couldn’t be any happier for her! According to an insider the actress was cast in the lead role for an upcoming historical K-drama named ‘Won Kyung’. Cha Joo Young is said to have been courted for the role of the titular, lead character of Queen Won Kyung in the drama.

Cha Joo Young in talks for Won Kyung

Responding to the reports, Cha Joo Young’s agency Ghost Studio said that their artist had been offered the role and she is positively reviewing it, not confirming the casting. The K-drama, ‘Won Kyung’ is about a Queen named Won Kyung who joins forces with King Taejong Lee Bang Won. She came to power about 600 years ago thanks to her strategic planning and support for her husband. She was regarded as an incarnation of jealousy and desire in the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty.

If confirmed, Cha Joo Young will embody Queen Won Kyung who is the infamous daughter of Min Je, known to be one of the wealthiest families in Goryeo. She eventually marries a man younger than her by 2 years, and raises Lee Bang Won to become the ruler of the nation, displaying her unrivalled want for power.

Cha Joo Young in The Glory

Netflix’s superhit show ‘The Glory’ led by Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon and more, starred Cha Joo Young in the role of Choi Hye Jeong. She was one of the perpetrators of school bullying against Song Hye Kyo’s Moon Dong Eun. Playing the role of an air hostess, the character showed her own greediness for power, acceptance and validation to be her doom. Cha Joo Young was praised for her acting alongside other cast members.

About Cha Joo Young

Born on 5 June 1990, Cha Joo Young has previously been a part of multiple famous Korean dramas including ‘Cheese in the Trap’, ‘Wok of Love’, ‘Again My Life’, and more. Her last role following ‘The Glory’ was in ‘The Heavenly Idol’ where she played Redlin. Currently, Cha Joo Young stars as Jang Se Jin in the romance drama ‘The Real Has Come!’, led by Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ahn Eun Jin reunites with Hospital Playlist co-stars Jeon Mi Do and Shin Hyun Been on her birthday; See PICS