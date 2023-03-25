The Glory fame Jung Sung Il showers praises for co-star Im Ji Yeon’s stellar acting skills

On the afternoon of March 24th, Jung Sung Il conducted an interview and talked about various things about the Netflix series 'The Glory'.

About The Glory:

'The Glory' is a work about a woman whose soul was shattered by violence as a child, and a desperate revenge that she meticulously prepared for her entire life. Jung Sung Il plays the role of Ha Do Young, who faces Pandora's box of his wife, Park Yeon Jin (Im Ji Yeon), and gets caught up in a whirlwind of revenge due to Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo), who has permeated her daily life at some point in the drama.

On this day, Jung Sung Il listed the strengths of the actors he worked with in 'The Glory' one by one. He said that knew that Park Sung Hoon and Kim Hieora were very good actors. He met Cha Joo Young for the first time this time, and the first scene she filmed was a scene where she gave her a luxury bag and asked, 'What's your wife's relationship with Yeon Jin?' It was so good. It gave me more energy than I thought, so he had a lot of fun filming it.

Regarding Lee Do Hyun, he said that he is a really good friend. It's usually too clear. He was able to feel a little more comfortable because that clearness came even when he was acting and he felt the warmth even during the confrontation,” he said. Then, what about Im Ji Yeon, who worked together as a married couple? Jung Sung Il said that when one sees people pushing themselves to the end, it’s the number one thing that annoys them. She is extremely good at her acting, praising her. Regarding the character Park Yeon Jin, played by Im Ji Yeon, he said that in Part 2, she was so shameless that he couldn’t stand it. After filming, he said that it seemed too much. In particular, when she smokes a cigarette in the house and steps on butts, as soon as the filming is over, he said, 'It's so annoying' and it convinced him that Ji Yeon did a great job.

