The Glory fame Jung Sung Il to reunite with Kim Hye Soo in Trigger; Reports

Jung Sung Il, who left a lasting impression with his portrayal of Ha Do Yeong in the widely acclaimed drama The Glory, is making a noteworthy transformation for his upcoming project. In his next series, titled Trigger, he takes on the role of a producer, marking a significant shift in his on-screen career.

Jung Sung Il takes on the role of a producer in Trigger, alongside Kim Hye Soo

On the 7th, it was officially confirmed by a K-media that Jung Sung Il had secured a role in the upcoming drama, tentatively titled Trigger.

Trigger is a comedy-drama that revolves around an investigative reporting team, focusing on the determined team leader Trigger, driven by a strong sense of justice, and the PD, characterized as a bold individualist. Together, they delve into uncovering the truth behind enigmatic occurrences while striving to rescue a program that faces the threat of cancellation.

In the series, Jung Sung Il takes on the role of a PD, a fiercely self-reliant individual shaped by an upbringing marked by constant conflict. While his independence can be viewed as a positive trait, it also manifests in a self-centered personality. Teaming up with the lead PD, they encounter individuals with their own compelling stories, working together to purify the public's perception, which has been tarnished by negative news.

Reportedly, Kim Hye Soo has been approached for the role of the lead PD and is currently considering the offer. Notably, Trigger is produced by Keyeast and directed by PD Yoo Seo Dong, the creative force behind the successful Wonderful Rumors series.

Trigger is slated to release in 2025

Netflix's original series 'Trigger' is an action-thriller drama centered on the aftermath of a mysterious influx of firearms into South Korea, a country previously known for its strict gun control policies. The story revolves around two men with opposing views: one who advocates using guns to protect the vulnerable and another who vehemently opposes the use of firearms.

The upcoming K-drama also includes Kim Nam Gil and Kim Young Kwang in its cast, and is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2025.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun extend heartfelt invitation to Jeju in Welcome to Samdalri poster