The Glory fame Lee Do Hyun transforms into a cold-blooded prosecutor in the upcoming drama Bad Mom

Lee Do Hyun is set to showcase his acting chops in the upcoming JTBC drama ‘Bad Mother.’ The highly anticipated drama has been generating buzz since its announcement, and the recent release of Lee Do-hyun's still cuts has only added to the excitement. ‘Bad Mother’ is directed by Shim Na Yeon, written by Bae Se Young, and produced by Drama House Studio, SLL, and Film Monster. It is set to premiere on April 26. The drama follows the story of a ruthless prosecutor, Choi Kang Ho, who transforms into a child in the first episode.

The Premise of Bad Mom: A Story of Healing Comedy

'Bad Mother' is a heartwarming comedy that portrays the journey of a mother, Jin Young Soon (Ra Mi Ran), who had no choice but to be a ‘bad’ mother for her child, and her son, Choi Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun), who, in his quest for lost happiness, regresses back to childhood after an unexpected accident. The story takes a turn when they embark on a journey to find true happiness, and everything resets, bringing a heartwarming feeling to viewers with a perfect blend of laughter.

Lee Do Hyun's transformation into the character of Choi Kang Ho is highly anticipated, as he plays a character who has always accepted his mother's plan as his predetermined destiny. Kang Ho has grown into a cold-blooded prosecutor with his secrets, but the accident changes everything, and he embarks on a new journey with his ‘bad’ mother, Young Soon, as a child. Together, they set out to rediscover happiness and redefine their relationship, resulting in a touching and humorous story that will leave viewers laughing and touched at the same time.

Still Cut: Pictures that speak louder than Words

Meanwhile, the recently released photos of Kang-ho hint at a transformation that appears to have affected him deeply. The pictures showcase his school days, where he was wholly committed to his studies, even sacrificing his sleep and meal times. Despite his personal aspirations, Kang-ho dutifully pursued his mother's long-standing dream, ultimately becoming a competent and level-headed prosecutor. However, just as they thought that Yeongsoon and Kang-ho had finally achieved happiness, fate dealt them another blow.

The latest photos of Kang Ho show a complete contrast to his previous self, creating speculation about his transformation with innocence replacing his prosecutor's charisma. Twin mascots from Jouri Village are also seen, adding a lighthearted touch to the curiosity surrounding the cause of Kang-ho's change.

Lee Do-hyun's transformation from a serious look to an innocent one in the still cuts of ‘Bad Mother’ has left fans eagerly anticipating his performance in the drama. With his acting prowess, he is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers. Don't miss the premiere of ‘Bad Mother’ on April 26.

