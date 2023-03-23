The Glory fame Shin Ye Eun reveals reactions she received for her role as teenage version of Im Ji Yeon

2022 was the year of Shin Ye Eun. With various genres and roles, she appeared in front of the public without a break and properly imprinted the three letters of Shin Ye Eun's name. In particular, in the Netflix original series 'The Glory', she appeared as the teenage version of school violence perpetrator Park Yeonjin (Im Ji Yeon).

About Shin Ye Eun:

Shin Ye Eun was unusual from the start. Debuting in 2018 with the playlist web drama 'A-Teen', he immediately caught the public's attention with his calm short hair and innocent appearance. Shin Ye Eun plays the role of Do Hana, a high school girl with girl-crush charm. At that time, Shin Ye Eun's popularity was so hot that she was called Jun Ji Hyun of teenagers.

Shin Ye Eun’s dramas:

Shin Ye Eun's popularity spread to the advertising world. After the end of 'A-Teen', Shin Ye Eun has appeared in tvN's 'He Is Psychometric' (2019), KBS2's 'Welcome' (2020), JTBC's 'More Than Friends’, Disney+ appearing in 'Rookie Cops' (2022) and 'Revenge of Others'.

But Shin Ye Eun also had a difficult time. Shin Ye Eun, she had to receive poor ratings in the 1% range in 'Welcome' and 'More Than Friends'. Shin Ye Eun shined properly through 'The Glory'. She played the young Park Yeonjin, who persistently bullies the young Mun Dong Eun (Jung Ji So) but does not feel guilty. Shin Ye Eun's unconventional transformation gave a great shock to viewers. Shin Ye Eun, who has mainly played lovely and bright characters, received favorable reviews from viewers for Shin Ye Eun's first villainous role, adding to the popularity of 'The Glory'.

On My Little Old Boy:

Nevertheless, Shin Ye Eun appeared on SBS' 'My Little Old Boy' on March 19th and confessed that her performance in 'The Glory' was more difficult than her first acting in a historical drama. She said, “Anyway, I was holding a cold iron and applying it, but the other actor in front of me was wailing loudly and sobbing. I thought, ‘What am I doing right now?’ and they had to cut.” While filming 'The Glory', Shin Ye Eun said that she suffered so much that she even had nightmares. She also said that after those scenes, many people said that she shouldn’t show her smile or her face since it reminds them of the distressing scene.

ALSO READ: NewJeans tops March K-Pop idol group brand value rankings; BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN and more follow behind

Advertisement