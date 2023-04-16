The Glory: Jung Sung Il reveals originally wanting to play THIS villain character instead

Actor Jung Sung Il is not new to the entertainment world, however, he recently shot to global fame following his portrayal of Ha Do Yeong in Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ which was led by Song Hye Kyo. After the success of the show, the actors have received a lot of love from fans around the world. Recently, Jung Sung Il made an appearance on news and spoke about his wish to take on more diverse characters.

Jung Sung Il’s initial wish for The Glory

As people have been curious about Jung Sung Il’s upcoming projects following his successful appearance as Ha Do Yeong, the actor was seen turning to the theatre instead of directly taking on a new K-drama role. The actor’s love for the stage seems to have brought him there. As for what he wants to take up in the future, Jung Sung Il wishes his roles would be more interesting and opposite to that of his character in ‘The Glory’ which saw him in a clean look with suits and ties. He wishes to dress down and take on interesting characters.

Jung Sung Il further revealed that he in fact wanted to take on the role of Jeon Jae Joon, one of the main and despised villains in the show. The character eventually played by actor Park Sung Hoon has received a lot of appreciation from fans for his portrayal. Jung Sung Il expressed that he initially wished to portray Jeon Jae Joon instead of Ha Do Yeong on first receiving the script, finding the rawness to his liking.

About Jung Sung Il

The actor has appeared in multiple well-known shows like ‘Stranger Season 2’, ‘Bad and Crazy’, ‘Our Blues’, and ‘Moonshine’, prior to his fame with ‘The Glory’ where he was one of the characters not at the receiving end of hate, but admiration instead. Fans further admired his looks and physique giving him the ‘Ah-juicy’ title and expressing excitement for his future projects. Recently, it was revealed that Jung Sung Il has been offered his first-ever male lead role in a K-drama. Named ‘The Guardians’, his agency KeyEast responded that the actor is positively considering it.

