The Glory, Lim Ji Yeon and Physical: 100 win big at 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards

On December 7, the winners of the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards were announced. The ceremony took place in Singapore and South Korean shows and actors won big. The Glory took home the award for the Best Drama Series. Lim Ji Yeon also received the award for Best Actress in Supporting Role for The Glory. Physical: 100 gained recognition as the Best Non-Scripted Entertainment.

The Asian Academy Creative Awards are a part of the Singapore Media Festival and take place every December. They strive to give recognition to media content from 16 countries around the globe. This year marked the 6th rendition of the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

The Glory is a hit South Korean series which aired in two parts. It is a thriller melodrama which tells the story of a high school student who goes through school violence and bullying which messes up her whole life. When she grows up, she is determined to get her revenge on the people who abused her physically and mentally.

Lim Ji Yeon made her debut in 2014 with the movie Obsessed. She rose to fame with the 2015 series High Society, which also starred Park Hyung Sik, Uee, and Sung Joon. She has also featured in hits like The Glory, Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area Part II, Doctors, and many more. She was last seen in the SBS drama The Killing Vote, which finished airing this November.

Physical: 100 is a survival show which premiered in January 2023. A 100 contestants who are well-built take on challenges and tasks as they form teams.

