The Glory main trailer: Song Hye Kyo is a merciless maniac driven by revenge in gripping portrayal

The main trailer for the upcoming Korean Netflix show ‘ The Glory ’ has been released. It stars the big cast lineup who will be seen during the course of the show and gives an enthralling peep into the many events that will unfold.

It starts off with Song Hye Kyo’s character Moon Dong Eun declaring, that she will wreak havoc on her enemies. The said enemies are revealed to be a bunch of obnoxious rich people who are way above their heads about their luxurious and fake lifestyles. She approaches each person responsible for her terrible past through different means where they cannot get rid of her. Everyone wonders just what wrongdoing of theirs caused this. In the midst of this, a woman approaches her to get those people killed, deciding to be on Moon Dong Eun’s side. On the other hand, Lim Ji Yeon as Park Yeon Jin, Park Sung Hoon as Jeon Jae Joon, Kim Hieora as Lee Sa Ra, Cha Joo Young as Choi Hye Jung, Kim Gun Woo as Son Myung Oh, and Jung Sung Il as Ha Do Young, all face the wrath of the woman out for revenge.

Lee Do Hyun’s role in Song Hye Kyo’s story

Actor Lee Do Hyun who plays the role of Ju Yeo Jeong approaches Moon Dong Eun as a skilled Go (board game) player. He expresses his wish to help her on her journey of vengeance and asks to be the “executioner”. He is expected to play a key role in turning the life around for Moon Dong Eun who clearly trusts no one and seeks her life’s purpose of taking revenge on those who wronged her.

Check out the full trailer of ‘The Glory’ below.