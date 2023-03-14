The Glory makes it to Netflix’s top 10 in 89 countries across the world, ranks 2nd in India, 1st in Japan

‘The Glory’s high-anticipated second part was released earlier this week. The second part was being looked forward to by millions of fans across the globe and its ranks on Netflix’s top 10 shows list has made the same evident. The show is being watched all across the world. Since this news comes after the release of its second part, it shouldn’t be too hard to tell that people are not just giving the show a try but are in fact following up on the South Korean thriller that they like. ‘The Glory’ follows Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) who has made a comeback in the lives of her high-school bullies.

The Glory’s popularity

‘The Glory’ is currently being watched by people all across the world. The show is within the top 10 most-watched shows in not one or two but 89 countries! The show is at no. 1 in Japan, Singapore, and South Korea. The show is ranked second in India where it is right behind the Indian thriller ‘Rana Naidu’. The Indian audiences are clearly in the mood for suspense and excitement this week.

'The Glory' is a South Korean mystery thriller that was first released in 2022. The show has been released in two parts so far. While the first part premiered in late 2022, the second part of the show was released just a few days ago. The recent popularity of the second part of ‘The Glory’ is in direct alignment with the popularity of its first part. The first part was quick to climb in popularity and viewership rankings. Given the show’s gripping storyline and phenomenal direction, its aforementioned achievements were inevitable.

The Glory: Synopsis

‘The Glory’ is a gripping tale of revenge that follows Moon Dong Eun, a victim of severely violent high-school bullying that has scarred her, both emotionally and physically, for life. Once a helpless teenager, 40-year-old Moon Dong Eun makes an intricately daunting plan of revenge to punish her bullies. Things become complicated and intense when one of her bullies stands tall in front of her, completely devoid of remorse, and dismisses her traumatic experiences as fate.

