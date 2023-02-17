The Glory Part 2 new stills: Song Hye Kyo is a storm in the lives of Im Ji Yeon, Kim Hieora and more

On February 17th, the Netflix series 'The Glory' released part 2 still cuts containing the intense narrative of Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo)'s revenge drama. 'The Glory' is a drama depicting the story of a woman whose soul was shattered by violence in her childhood, who risked her entire life to meticulously prepare desperate revenge and those who fall into the vortex.

In the released still cut, since Dong Eun's ( Song Hye Kyo ) revenge began in earnest, it contains the emotions and situations of each character, stimulating curiosity. Continuing from part 1, Dong Eun is still calm and expressionless. However, since she is Dong Eun, who has deep scars on her that she had to risk her whole life to plan her revenge, it makes me want to support her on the path she has to go.

Determined to become her vengeful scoundrel by her side of Dong Eun and perform her sword dance, Yeo Jung (played by Lee Do Hyun) takes it one step further. Holding a syringe in his hand with his hard eyes, it stimulates curiosity about how he will help Dong Eun avenge her.

The appearance of the perpetrators who fall into the trap of full-scale revenge and are destroyed also attracts attention. Yeon Jin (played by Im Ji Yeon) makes a bloody expression while glaring at someone, or a flustered expression as if cornered on the defensive, making people curious about the fight between Dong Eun and Yeon Jin. Jae Joon (Park Sung Hoon) holding someone with a worried face, Sara (Kim Hieora) and Hye Jeong (Cha Joo Young) cracking, and Myeong Oh (Kim Gun Woo) who hinted at death in Part 1, deepen emotions and conflicts of the characters. This makes us look forward to unpredictable developments.

Director and Writer’s words:

Writer Kim Eun Sook and director Ahn Gil Ho said, "It is a big point to watch when and by whom the perpetrators are punished" (writer Kim Eun Sook), "You will be able to feel catharsis in the process of fighting and destroying them" (director Ahn Gil Ho). It was foretold that the story of the victim would unfold dynamically. To be released on March 10th.

