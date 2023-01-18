The Glory Part 2 Premiere date OUT: New cuts reveal intense battle ahead; Here are 5 things to know

Other images revealed by Netflix show Jeon Jae Joon (Park Sung Hoon) standing in front of the police station with blood covering his face and Ha Do Young (Jung Sung Il) along with Joo Yeo Jeong playing a board game together.

The second part of ‘The Glory’ is coming out soon after the release of its first part in December 2022. The still cuts from part 2 were released on January 18, 2022, which reveal the tense storyline ahead. The image stills show Park Yeon Jin (Lim Ji Yeon) making a serious phone call, Moon Dong Eun ( Song Hye Kyo ) standing with tears in her eyes, and Joo Yeo Jeong (Lee Do Hyun) staring at her with an intense expression.

The writer of ‘The Glory’, Kim Eun Sook stated that people who have watched part 1 of this television series will not be able to miss the second part. She also promised that ‘The Glory part 2’ would be filled with satisfying moments of high excitement and increased intensity. The director of part 2 also promised that the perpetrators will also get dynamic punishment while keeping the audience glued to the screen.

Here are 5 things to know about ‘The Glory Part 2’

1. ‘The Glory Part 2’ Plot

Through the series of flashbacks in ‘The Glory’ we have seen from the start that Dong Eun wants to torment her bullies and make their lives a living hell. Dong Eun's plans seem to have involved turning members of the gang against themselves. In the end, she wants to see her bullies suffer in the same manner that she did.

The plot of the second season will show Jeon Jae Joon and Park Yeon Jin will face Dong Eun’s wrath through the means of their daughter, Ye Sol. The kind and sweet nature of the daughter makes her the perfect weapon for Dong Eun to turn on their parents. The first part also showed Myeong Oh getting mysteriously killed along with DNA samples proving that the father of Park Yeon Jin’s daughter is not her husband but Jeon Jae Joon. The second part will also showcase the complete story of the cabin crew including Hye Jeong who agreed to help Dong Eun in exchange for escaping from her vengeance plan.

Dong Eun's planned revenge might come to fruition with some hitches here and there in the second part of the series.

2. Cast of ‘The Glory Part 2’

The cast of ‘The Glory Part 2’ involves more or less the same characters being played by the same stars as their storyline remains unfinished. Here’s an introduction:

Moon Dong Eun is played by Song Hye Kyo

Park Yeon Jin is played by Lim Ji Yeon

Kang Hyeon Nam is played by Yeon Hye Ram

Jung Jae Joon is played by Park Sung Hoon

Joo Yeo Jung is played by Lee Do Hyun

Ha Do Young is played by Jung Sun Il

3. ‘The Glory Part 2’ release date

‘The Glory Part 2’ is all set to be released on March 10, 2023. In the next eight episodes, you will see perpetrators getting punished along with an intense battle between Moon Dong Eun and Park Yeon Jin’s friend group.

4. Reviews of ‘The Glory’ part 1

The massive success of the Netflix series, ‘The Glory’ has brought the issue of school bullying into the limelight once again. The storyline that follows throughout this show tends to be incredible without any breaks. The makers of the plot have progressed the story while keeping the focus on the lead character. The show has been a massive success with an engaging storyline and a talented cast.

This Korean drama follows the theme of revenge dramas. It covers several social issues plaguing society, including sexual assault, grave harm, bullying, and suicidal thoughts. It is advisable to avoid this series if you are disturbed by the triggers.

5. What happens in the first part of ‘The Glory’?

The plot follows the life of the high school student Moon Dong Eun who always dreamed of working as an architect. However, she becomes a victim of high school bullying perpetrated by the other rich students running the institutions. Because of this intense bullying, she decides to drop out of high school and plans revenge on everyone who tormented her. Moon Dong Eun becomes the elementary homeroom teacher of her tormentor’s child. The story moves forward as her plans start to unfold.