The Glory Part 2: Song Hye Kyo continues revenge plan with Lee Do Hyun and Yeom Hye Ran’s help in new trailer

The Netflix series 'The Glory' Part 2, which depicts the story of a woman whose soul was broken by violence in childhood, carefully prepared for her entire life, and those who fall into the whirlpool, will release a character poster and teaser trailer ahead of its release in March. The 8 types of character posters released are 8 people who are terribly entangled with Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo), victims solidarity Joo Yeo Jung (Lee Do Hyun), Kang Hyeon Nam (Yeom Hye Ran), Ha Do Yeong (Jung Sung Il) and the assailant who came into Dong Eun's hands. It contains the appearances of the group Park Yeon Jin (Im Ji Yeon), Jeon Jae Joon (Park Sung Hoon), Lee Sara (Kim Hieora), Choi Hye Jeong (Cha Ju Young), and Son Myeong Oh (Kim Gun Woo). Curiosity is growing in the narrative of 'The Glory' Part 2, how Dong Eun's revenge, who has risked her entire life, will be completed.