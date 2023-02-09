The Glory Part 2: Song Hye Kyo continues revenge plan with Lee Do Hyun and Yeom Hye Ran’s help in new trailer
Netflix released a new trailer for The Glory Part 2 and there is more blood shed, plans and emotions!
Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Im Ji Yeon’s The Glory Part 2 stimulated viewers' anticipation by releasing several character posters and a gripping trailer.
The Glory Part 2:
The Netflix series 'The Glory' Part 2, which depicts the story of a woman whose soul was broken by violence in childhood, carefully prepared for her entire life, and those who fall into the whirlpool, will release a character poster and teaser trailer ahead of its release in March. The 8 types of character posters released are 8 people who are terribly entangled with Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo), victims solidarity Joo Yeo Jung (Lee Do Hyun), Kang Hyeon Nam (Yeom Hye Ran), Ha Do Yeong (Jung Sung Il) and the assailant who came into Dong Eun's hands.
It contains the appearances of the group Park Yeon Jin (Im Ji Yeon), Jeon Jae Joon (Park Sung Hoon), Lee Sara (Kim Hieora), Choi Hye Jeong (Cha Ju Young), and Son Myeong Oh (Kim Gun Woo). Curiosity is growing in the narrative of 'The Glory' Part 2, how Dong Eun's revenge, who has risked her entire life, will be completed.
The trailer:
The various faces of Song Hye Kyo, who received favorable reviews for leading the series with her solid acting skills, also caught the eye. The trailer released together shows Yeon Jin, who treats Dong Eun without even the slightest sense of guilt, saying, "I didn't do anything wrong, Dong Eun-ah," and Dong Eun's ice-cold anger that grew bigger in response to this, raising expectations for Dong Eun's revenge, which has begun in full swing. Since its release at the end of last year, 'The Glory' has shown a ripple effect close to a syndrome, such as the interest and favorable reviews that have been poured out towards all the actors, and numerous parodies and memes that have been mass-produced through various social media handles. Part 1 of 'The Glory' received worldwide love, being on the Netflix Global Top 10 list for 5 weeks after its release.
What to expect from The Glory Part 2:
Following the story of Yeonjin and other perpetrators observing and grasping the daily lives of the perpetrators around them and gradually tightening the noose, Part 2 quenches the burning thirst of viewers around the world by capturing the words of the characters who fall into hell carefully designed by Dongeun. Part 2 of 'The Glory', which viewers around the world have been waiting for, will be released worldwide on Netflix on March 10th.
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...Read more