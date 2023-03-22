The Glory ranks within global top 10 on Netflix for two consecutive weeks

Song Hye Kyo starrer 'The Glory' has once again set a record. According to ‘Netflix Top 10’ the show is currently ranking at no. 1 in Netflix’s non-English shows. With its total view hours going beyond 123,590,000, the show has now been on the global top 10 list for two consecutive weeks. While the viewership of the most-watched show ‘You: Season 4’ in the English category is at 64,060,000, 'The Glory' is the most-watched show in both categories. Not only this, even if the show were to have a face off with other categories like English movies or non-English movies, The Glory would still win by a huge margin.

The Glory: Part 2

'The Glory’s second part was released earlier this month. This was one of the most-anticipated releases this year. While the first part of the show had paved way for much suspense and thrill, the second part was able to deliver it all in just the right proportions. In the first part of 'The Glory' the story of Moon Dong Eun is told and a stage is set for upcoming revelations. The second part on the other hand answers all that is left unanswered in the first part. 'The Glory' is the tale of Moon Dong Eun, a woman in her forties who returns to the lives of her high-school bullies to give them a taste of their own medicine.

Synopsis

The show has a mind blowing premise that goes back and forth between Moon Dong Eun’s present and past. While the flashbacks of Moon Dong Eun are filled with traumatic memories of violent bullying, her present shows a glimpse of hope that stands tall on the spirit of revenge. While the character of Moon Dong Eun, the protagonist, goes through much turbulence and evolution, the character arcs for other people on the show is no joke either.

The most fascinating part of 'The Glory' has to be its cast’s ability to hold the show together throughout its run. The writer has woven an intricate background story for all characters on the show. While these stories don’t justify any harm caused by antagonist side of the characters, it definitely gives a sneak peek into their motivations for the same.

