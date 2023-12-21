The Glory, Revenant, Mask Girl and more: VOTE for best thriller K-drama of 2023

The Glory, Revenant, Mask Girl, Moving, Vigilante and many more series kept us on our toes this year. K-dramas never fail to exceed our expectations with their amazing thriller series. With perfectly timed revelations, haunting music and well-written scripts, the thriller genre in K-drama has become iconic with remakes all over the world globally. Let's have a look at some enchanting thriller series.

Best 2024 thriller K-drama

The Glory

The Glory is a hit South Korean series that aired in two parts. It is a thriller melodrama that tells the story of a high school student who goes through school violence and bullying which messes up her whole life. When she grows up, she is determined to get her revenge on the people who abused her physically and mentally. It stars Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon.

Moving

Moving tells the story of high school students with different superpowers. Kim Bong Seok can fly, Jang Hui Soo an extraordinary athletic abilities and she can rapidly recover from injuries and Lee Gang Hoon has uncanny power and speed. The three students try to hide their abilities along with their parents as some suspicious people are on the lookout for these special students. The drama stars Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Ha, Go Youn Jung, Kim Do Hoon.

Revenant

The horror thriller stars Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung in the lead roles. The drama tells the story of a woman who is seemingly possessed by a demon. She is a hardworking woman who works part-time and also studies to become an officer. She receives some objects left by her late father and since then mysterious deaths start taking place around her. Along with a lieutenant in the violent crimes investigation team and a Korean folklore professor, she tries to find the truth.

The Worst of Evil

The crime thriller featuring Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, BIBI and Im Se Mi was released on September 27. The story is set in 1990s Seoul. Park Jun Mo is a police officer. For busting a drug cartel, he penetrates a criminal organisation. He is married to Yu Eui Jeong who is also a police officer and gets involved with the drug case. Jung Gi Cheol is the boss of a new criminal organisation.

Vigilante

Vigilante marks Nam Joo Hyuk’s last drama till he is discharged from the military in 2024.The action drama revolves around the story of Kim Ji Young whose mother was brutally murdered when he was a child and now that he is all grown up, he takes matters into his own hands to take revenge. He is aided by Jo Gank Ok who is played by the actor Lee Jun Hyuk. Actor Kim Soo Jin who plays Choi Mi Ryeo who is a reporter and actor Yoo Ji Tae plays the leader of a police team which is responsible for catching the Vigilante.

A Time Called You

A Time Called You is a romance thriller with fantasy elements. Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Bin and Kang Hoon take the lead roles in this drama. It is a remake of the Taiwanese series Someday Or One Day which aired in 2020. It tells the story of a girl whose boyfriend dies. Mysteriously, she finds herself back in 1998 when her boyfriend was in high school.

Mask Girl

Mask Girl is based on a webcomic and stars Go Hyun Jung, Nana and Lee Han Byeol. It tells the story of an office worker who is insecure about her looks. She decides to become an internet sensation by night wearing a mask.

