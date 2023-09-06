The Glory star Kim Hieora accused of school violence, theft; Actress responds

The Uncanny Counter 2 actress Kim Hieora has been revealed to be a part of an alleged middle school group of bullies. According to a media outlet, it was confirmed that Kim Hieora was in a group called the Big Sangji who extorted students and bullied them. However, the actress has claimed that she was just a bystander and did not lead any incident.

Kim Hieora's involvement in the Big Sangji

When the media outlet received a report regarding The Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress' involvement in school violence, they reached out to ten former students of the school that Kim Hieora attended. It was found out that she was a part of the group called Big Sangji at the Sangji Girls' Middle School. The group was known for violence, physical and verbal abuse, and extortion from younger students for their entertainment. Kim Hieora admitted being a part of the group, however, according to her, it was just an online community forum open to all. A former student countered saying it was available for all but if someone failed to listen to the elder member would become a subject of bullying. Kim Hieora said, "It was true that I hung out with friends from the group. I was also beaten up by senior students without any reason but I never hit my friends or juniors. I believe my name was mentioned because I was with them at that time, I never led any such incident. I realized I made a huge mistake by doing so".

Kim Hieora accused of asking money from students to go to Karaoke

Some students also claimed that she made them buy cigarettes and took their money to go to Karaoke. Kim Hieora revealed that she never abused or forced anyone to give money even if she was hanging out with the group saying, "I never directly participated in the assault. I never smoked, my body just doesn't accept it. Also at that time, my boyfriend did not like girls who smoke. I liked going to Karaoke, there were times where my friends paid for it, I don't remember how, but I never took money from them."

Kim Hieora was involved in an alleged theft case

The actress got involved in a stealing case where a friend 'A' stole things in order to help Kim Hieora as she was having financial difficulties. When she was caught, she explained in her reflection and apology letter that it was her doing and Kim Hieora was not involved in this. However, the teacher did not believe her and thought the Glory actress was also a part of the case and both of them received community services as a punishment. Kim Hieora said, "She was a friend who heard about my condition and tried to help. I was in shock while doing the community service that no one believed me, I was not the one doing it. I realized I was living without people having any trust in me". Kim Hieora revealed that she worked hard in order to achieve her goals and become a better person. She went to Bukwon High School while A moved to a different city.

Former students' reaction to Kim Hieora in The Glory

Members of the Sangji group who were still in contact reacted about her role in The Glory and said, "She learned cursing through Ryu Seung Bum's movies?" to which a friend replied, "What? LOL, she is just like she was in middle school. Another one added, "Kim Hieora should not be an actress, right?". Another message said, "Recent bullying cases in school are very serious". Some messages also read, "Kim Hieora found her life's character", "It's like real life acting", "The way she looks and speaks, everything is the same".

