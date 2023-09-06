The Glory star Kim Hieora denies school bullying accusations in detailed social media statement

The Uncanny Counter2 star Kim Hieora wrote a personal statement on an Instagram post in order to clear the misunderstandings by the school violence accusations. Through the post, she apologized to everyone who was made uncomfortable because of the news and denied the allegations made by the reports.

Kim Hieora's social media statement

On September 6, The Glory actress took to Instagram to clear up the doubts through a sincere message. The actress apologized to everyone who has been supporting and believing her and anyone who was hurt by hearing the news. She revealed that she indeed went to the media outlet and faithfully conveyed her position in front of the reporters about the misunderstanding. In the post, she said, "I was not a student who studied hard and listened to my parents and teachers. I was so ignorant that I was not aware that my mere presence could make someone uncomfortable, regardless of my intentions. However, just like it is written in the article, I did not harass the weak maliciously, continuously, deliberately, or live a cowardly life.

About her statement with the media outlet, she said, "With the help of the reporter I could connect with the informant and they even apologized to me and the reporter because of the misunderstanding. The informant confirmed that the reports were not true. As I did not want the issue to grow any further I directly cleared it out with the informant believing if I was sincere my voice would have been heard." However, after looking at the article she realized that the issue was not resolved and the words could lead to more confusion.

Kim Hieora's statement denying the allegations

The agency about the group said, "It is correct. When Kim Hieora was a student at Sangji Girls' Middle School, she joined an online school community called Big Sangji with her friends, and she did hang out with members of that group. However, we would want to state clearly that any other charges reported and addressed in the media are false. Big Sangji was a general forum with many other ordinary individuals, not a group of bullies." And about the content of the article, "Kim Hieora never admitted nor participated in any such acts. She has never been involved in any type of school violence. We would like to reiterate what Kim Hieora mentioned during her interview with the media outlet."

