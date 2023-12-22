The Glory star Park Sung Hoon is riding high on success; reportedly buys USD 1.5 million luxury apartment

Actor Park Sung Hoon, who is currently enjoying the success of thriller drama The Glory, has purchased a new apartment in a posh locality called Geumho-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. As per reports, the actor’s new residence is worth a hefty amount of 1.9 billion KRW, which is approximately 1.5 million USD.

According to industry insiders, actor Park Sung Hoon has recently bought a house in the same neighborhood (Geumho-dong) where other renowned celebrities reside, namely Nam Goong Min, Ryu Jun Yeol, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Kwang Soo. In particular, actress Park Bo Young and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung are said to be already residing in the same apartment complex where Park Sung Hoon is likely to shift.

Shedding light on the actor's personal accomplishment, an industry insider stated that the actor has built a great brand reputation for himself, thanks to his recent hit projects and ad commercials. Moreover, he has multiple offers lined up to showcase his acting potential in future. Getting a new apartment is the outcome of his hard work and tenacity.

Park Sung Hoon’s acting journey

Park Sung Hoon started his acting journey with a minor role in the film A Frozen Flower (2008). With exemplary acting skills, he landed supporting roles in popular shows such as Don't Dare to Dream (2016), Rich Man (2018), and more. Eventually, the actor bagged leading roles in various projects namely Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018), Into The Ring (2020), and Not Others (2023).

In 2023, Park Sung Hoon gained worldwide recognition for the portrayal of a nasty, arrogant bully named Jeon Jae Jun, in the show titled The Glory. His performance earned him nominations for the prestigious Best Supporting Actor at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards and the 2023 Blue Dragon Awards.

Fans are excited to know what role Park Sung Hoon will play in the much-awaited second season of famous Netflix series Squid Game!

Disclaimer: The aforementioned amount of the property has been reported by Allkpop. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

