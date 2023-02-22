The Glory star Shin Ye Eun to join Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’s Kim Tae Ri in new webtoon based sageuk drama?

On February 22nd, the agency Npio Entertainment announced that it was "a work under positive review" regarding the appearance of Shin Ye Eun in the new drama 'Jungnyeoni' which is a work depicting the unfolding story of Mokpo girl Jeongnyeon, who possesses nothing and has learned nothing, but is born with only one voice. Written by Ire Seo, illustrated by Namon, based on a period drama webtoon.

After appearing in the Netflix original series 'The Glory', Shin Ye Eun , who is about to air the first episode of the new SBS Monday-Tuesday drama 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse', is looking forward to seeing viewers again with 'Jeongnyeoni'. On February 21st, SBS' new Monday-Tuesday drama 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse' released a teaser poster, announcing the beginning of a mystery close-knit romance.

'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse' is an adaptation of a web novel of the same name. It is a refreshing and sassy story created by four youths, Yun Dan Oh, the owner of the boarding house 'Gaekju Lee Hwa Won', and three boarders with secrets which draws a mystery close-knit romance. A solid cast of popular actors such as Shin Ye Eun, Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon and Jung Gun Joo, Kwon Eun Mi and writer Kim Ja Hyun, who boast of tight writing skills and imagination, and director Kim Jeong Min, who are 'traditional historical dramas', work together to create a thrilling and chewy movie that will lead Monday and Tuesday nights with a warm breeze. leads to tension.

In the teaser poster, Shin Ye Eun's Gaekju Yoon Dan Oh and Myoryeong's character work together to create a mysterious excitement while arousing curiosity about the unknown man. In addition, Yoon Dan Oh (Shin Ye Eun), with a tearful face, hugs a masked man wrapped in a veil, exuding a neat visual and a sad atmosphere. Yoon Dan Oh and the masked man tremble suffocatingly and complete a tear-jerkingly beautiful 'ink painting visual', drawing a passionate two-shot of two people with a secret, raising expectations vertically.

