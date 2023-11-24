The Glory star Song Hye Kyo celebrates 42nd birthday with friends; Check out PICS

South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo celebrated her 42nd birthday in Korean age on Tuesday, November 22nd. She celebrated her birthday with her close friends, including model Shin Hyun Ji and actress Park Sol Mi. She showed the gifts she received and also penned a message of gratitude for fans.

Song Hye Kyo’s birthday

On the 24th, Song Hye Kyo revealed the birthday gifts she received from fans, expressing her gratitude with a simple “Thank you.” The gifts, including flower baskets, balloons, cakes, and various presents, completely filled her office. Song Hye Kyo expressed her appreciation with a heart emoji. Additionally, her friends accompanied her on her birthday, sharing photos from the close-knit celebration.

Fans of Song Hye Kyo sent her gifts to the agency. On November 21, her fans in Vietnam sent her flowers and a cake to the UAA company.

What were the gifts Song Hye Kyo received?

Song Hye Kyo received a notable gift—an oversized bouquet—from her longtime friend, actress Kim Hye Soo, on her birthday. The actresses, known for their enduring friendship since the early days of their careers, share a close bond. The shared image of Song Hye Kyo joyfully accepting the flowers from her senior resonated widely, sparking admiration from netizens. Fans are eager for potential collaborations between Kim Hye Soo and Song Hye Kyo in future projects.

Born in 1981, Song Hye Kyo initially pursued modeling before venturing into acting at the age of 16. She attained A-list status in 2000, propelled by her starring role in the film Autumn in My Heart. Throughout her career, she has showcased her talent in notable productions such as All In, Full House, Descendants of the Sun, and The Glory. While there have been reports about her potential involvement in the film The Black Nuns, no official confirmation has been provided.

