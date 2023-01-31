The Glory star Song Hye Kyo hits back at netizens who said she’s ‘suddenly gotten older’

In an interview with a magazine, Song Hye Kyo revealed on January 26th that Mun Dong of 'The Glory' was the most challenging part as an actor. Song Hye Kyo said that there were many three-dimensional situations in which Dong Eun expressed emotions. That will come out more in Part 2. It was difficult, but she felt joy while acting out emotions that she had never expressed before. One can see that energy is pouring out of her now. She promised that part 2 is really going to be more fun.

Song Hye Kyo also paid a lot of attention to the exterior to express Moon Dong Eun. She said that she thinks the male and female protagonists in melodramas should be cool and beautiful. That way, viewers can be vicariously satisfied with this kind of fantasy and empathize with it. ‘The Glory’ had no elements like that as there was almost no makeup, no lighting. She went in the direction to deliberately show that kind of appearance. Dong Eun has suffered all her life, but if she comes out with a perfectly managed appearance, it wouldn’t make sense.

While talking about her age, many netizens pointed out that she looked even older in the drama than expected and to that, she had responded that it would not make sense for her character to look young and blemish-free. She also added that she is playing a role that is close to her age and since she has been in the industry for so many years, she has aged. This would definitely shut down any ageist comments from netizens.

She also said that the scene where Yeo Jung shows her scars for the first time was faithful to the message, ‘I want her to look like a skinny woman who needs to be protected.’ A person who decides to take revenge may gain weight, but she thought it would be more pleasurable when the perpetrators were beaten by a small person who would think, 'What's scary about that kid?' It was a tough experience when it was filmed like that. Song Hye Kyo previously revealed that she lost weight by eating konjac rice for two months for the exposure scene.

She added that it's not a sexual scene, it's a scene that visually shows why Moon Dong Eun is doing this, so she would have been uncomfortable all the time if she had used a substitute. She had a strange confidence as she lost weight and her original body. It was possible not because she thought she was pretty, but because there was no doubt that it was a necessary scene. 'The Glory' depicts the desperate revenge play of Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo), the main character who experienced horrific school violence during her school days, unfolds as an adult.

