The Glory stars Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon’s ideal types resurface shortly their agencies confirm dating news

‘The Glory’ is a hit South Korean thriller that premiered just last year. The show was a huge success and was watched in large numbers across the world. The show’s protagonist Moon Dong Eun was played by Hallyu star Song Hye Kyo and was praised for her flawless portrayal of a revenge-hungry victim of high school bullying. While everyone was already looking forward to Song Hye Kyo’s brilliance in acting, a better part of the viewers was stunned by how perfect the rest of the cast was. Two repeatedly mentioned and praised cast members were Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon’s dating news

While Lee Do Hyun played the role of a cosmetic surgeon who decides to back Moon Dong Eun in her plan of revenge, Lim Ji Yeon played the role of The Glory’s main villain Park Yeon Jin who was primarily responsible for making high school unbearable for Moon Dong Eun. While the two actors effortlessly played two opposing characters on the show, they made sure to keep their romantic equation a secret until recently. When the news of their romance was printed by a popular Korean media outlet, their respective agencies took no time in confirming the same and left fans stunned.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon’s ideal types

The aforementioned news motivated netizens to dig up old interviews of Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon where they talked about their respective ideal types. In a 2020 interview, Lee Do Hyun revealed that he would like to be with someone who eats well and is carefree and chill. He then added that it would be great if she liked his favorite dish too for then they could both dine together. ‘The Glory’ star then also spoke about liking someone who isn’t a fan of makeup. To support his answer with a visual, Lee Do Hyun even drew a silhouette of a woman with long hair.

In a 2021 interview, Lim Ji Yeon was asked a similar question about her ideal type. Responding to the latter, Lim Ji Yeon revealed that her ideal type would be someone who is tall, well-built, kind, and someone she can share a drink with. Netizens were quick to connect the dots and figure out how the two stars had been involuntarily manifesting each other for quite some time.

