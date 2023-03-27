The Glory villain Ryu Sung Hyun revealed THIS about acting as an alcoholic on the show

Since its debut in December 2022, the Netflix original K-drama 'The Glory’ has been a massive success among audiences worldwide. Ryu Sung Hyun, who portrays the character of Lee Seok Jae, the abusive husband of Kang Hyun Nam, was taken aback and challenged by the opportunity to play this role.

During a recent appearance on the TAEKandJOON YouTube channel, Ryu Sung Hyun surprised both the interviewer and fans by confessing that despite his appearance as an alcoholic, he cannot tolerate alcohol. However, he dedicated himself fully to the role of Lee Seok Jae, portraying the character with such conviction that he was recognized as one of the ‘Real Villains of The Glory’ by viewers.

Ryu Sung Hyun disclosed that during his initial day on the set, he came close to being removed. He stated, “during the first day of filming, I arrived on set to shoot a scene where my character is abusive towards my wife. As I didn't require any makeup or fancy costumes for the scene, I arrived on set looking like myself. While waiting for my turn, I practiced my lines by walking around the nearby area. However, one of the production team members noticed my appearance and reported to the director that they should consider asking me to leave the set due to my drunk-like appearance. The team was concerned that I might cause problems during the shoot. I speculated that my appearance might have made the production team feel uneasy.”

Further, he went on saying, “As soon as it was time to shoot my scene, I walked onto the set and the staff suddenly became agitated and started shouting to remove me from the set. However, the director remained calm and collected and this gave him complete assurance that casting me for the character was the right decision.”

Korean dramas, also known as K-dramas, have gained a massive following around the world due to their unique storylines, talented actors, and high production value. One of the most recent K-dramas that has been making waves is ‘The Glory.’ Fans can't get enough of the show's gripping storyline and unforgettable characters, including the talented actor who played the villain.

