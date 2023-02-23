The Glory’s Jung Ji So and SKY Castle’s Yoon Se Ah in talks to star in a slice of life webtoon-based drama?

Along with the news of the drama production confirmation of the popular webtoon 'Perfect Family', Japanese director Yukisada Isao's debut as a Korean drama director draws attention. Director Isao Yukisada, who was in charge of directing the drama 'Perfect Family', was in the limelight by sweeping awards at film festivals, including the 25th Japan Academy Award for Best Director, for 'GO' in 2002. In 2004, the record-breaking hit of 'Crying Out Love in the Center of the World' created a syndrome all over Japan and has high recognition in Korea.

In addition, director Yukisada's works, which weave lyrical and aesthetic images and layered human shapes, such as ‘Reverse Edge’, the first original comic-directed work in 2018, won the International Critics Association Award at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival. Here, actress Jung Ji So, who has been recognized for her acting skills in a number of dramas such as the movie 'Parasite' and the drama ' Curtain Call' , and actress Yoon Se Ah, who is loved for her colorful acting transformation in numerous works such as 'SKY Castle' and 'Secret Forest', appear. The news that they are discussing is raising expectations.

Perfect Family:

Jung Ji So is a high school girl who confesses to her mother that she killed her classmate and becomes the center of the incident. She will deliver an intense performance as she confronts the deadly truth hidden by growing doubts. Yoon Se Ah plays the role of Ha Eun Joo, Seon-hee's adoptive mother, and is expected to dramatically lead her drama while being at the center of the disassembly case. 'Perfect Family', which will be produced as a drama, is expected to be aired on OTT around the world and is expected not only from domestic but also from overseas viewers. The production is in charge of Victory Contents, which has recorded numerous hits such as 'What Happened in Bali', 'Empress Ki', 'River on the Moon', and 'Curtain Call', foreshadowing the birth of a top-notch drama, drawing attention from drama fans around the world.

