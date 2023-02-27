The Glory’s Jung Ji So reveals her experience meeting Song Hye Kyo: She treated me kindly, like a colleague

When asked about her current situation, she said, "I think the interest in The Glory is extraordinary. I feel a sense of accomplishment when I receive attention along with praise from acting. I'm proud of it. My friends and family also compliment me." She also said, "I think The Glory has become a turning point for me as an actress. It's because I'm receiving a lot of love. But I'm going to work as hard as I did before on my next work without getting drunk or being swayed by a lot of attention."

Being Moon Dong Eun:

Regarding what she thought was most important while preparing for the young Dong Eun, Jung Ji So said, "I thought that I shouldn't waste even the details, such as facial expressions, breathing, and lines. Regarding the collaboration with director Ahn Gil Ho, she also expressed her gratitude by saying, "I think he believed in me and watched me. Unless he was out of the big frame, he warmed up the atmosphere on set and allowed me to act as freely as possible." Regarding star writer Kim Eun Sook, she recalled, "Looking at me, she asked to take care of her and shook my hand in a friendly way. She was as nice as I imagined. I felt respect for her."

Working alongside Song Hye Kyo:

In addition, regarding actor Song Hye Kyo, who played a character of a different age, "The energy was amazing. I was able to work on each and every word of my lines, and there was a sense of immersion. I was nervous just playing the same person as Song Hye Kyo. She treated me like a colleague, not as a child, which was so kind of her.”

Jung Ji So, born in 1999, is a veteran actress who is in her 10th year of debut. When she was asked how things have changed now, she said, "Thank you and I'm confused. But I won't be too excited and I will work harder." Finally, Jung Ji So said about her goal, "I wonder if I'll have a goal when I go into the next drama/film. I try not to set specific goals like what kind of actor I want to be, what kind of impression I want to give. I always do my best in the given situation and fulfill my role."

ALSO READ: SBS drops poster for upcoming drama The Secret Romantic Guesthouse; The Glory fame Shin Ye Eun to play lead