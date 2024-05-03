The Glory’s Jung Sung Il looks dapper in first pics after joining Jo Bo Ah’s agency XYZ Studio; see here

Jung Sung Il is a prominent Korean actor, known for his commendable appearance in the super hit K-drama The Glory. Earlier, he was reported to have signed with XYZ Studio, leaving his former agency. Later, It was confirmed by his current label. His recent social media update features the new profile photos he shot with XYZ Studio, igniting excitement among the fans about his upcoming ventures with the said agency.

Jung Sung Il serves looks in first profile pictures with new agency XYZ Studio

On May 3, Jung Sung Il took to his Instagram and unveiled two new profile photos, he shot with XYZ Studio. The agency’s official Instagram account also shared additional photos of the actor, welcoming him to their label.

In all the photos, the 44-year-old actor looks absolutely dashing. Especially his study posture and well-fitted ensemble combined with his evergreen charm have delighted the fans. In addition, there’s also much excitement about his upcoming endeavors and acting projects with the new agency.

Check out Jung Sung Il’s new profile photos here:

Jung Sung Il joined XYZ Studio after parting ways with KeyEast

On April 2, many reports surfaced stating that The Glory actor had parted ways with KeyEast and signed a new exclusive contract with XYZ Studio.

Notably, with this, he became the third actor under the label, which houses two more stars as of now including Tale of the Nine-Tailed famed Jo Bo Ah and The Sound of Magic actress Ji Hye Won.

Furthermore, XYZ Studio was created by Kim Hyung Dae, who served as a director in KeyEast, supervising the company’s management division.

Who is Jung Sung Il ?

Jung Sung Il began setting the backdrop of his acting career in 2000, appearing in many theatre plays. Gradually, over the years, he managed to create a strong foothold as a Korean actor with a plethora of astounding performances in popular K-dramas and movies.

His impressive acting skills in Netflix’s popular revenge-themed series The Glory were lauded by many. Especially his interactions with the lead Song Hye Kyo contributed subsequently to his sudden surge in global fame.

The actor’s other notable works include Our Blues (2020), Stranger (2017-2020), Bad and Crazy (2021-2022), Birthcare Center (2020), and more.

In 2024, he will appear in Uprising, a period action-thriller from the director Kim Sang Man which has been partially penned by acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan Wook.

