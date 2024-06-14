The Glory’s Kim Hieora returns to social media 8 months after facing school bullying accusations; writes about 'courage giving lunchbox’

The Glory actress Kim Hieora was embroiled in a serious school violence controversy in September 2023. Following the accusations, the actress took a long absence from making public appearances. She also took a hiatus from social media. Now, the actress has finally returned to Instagram.

Kim Hieora makes Instagram comeback with meaningful update, 8 months after facing bullying controversy

On June 12, Kim Hieora shared her first Instagram story in eight months. The actress posted a picture of a lunchbox with a tag that has ‘A lunchbox that gives you courage’ written on it. Fans think this is her announcement of a Social media comeback, signifying how she found the courage to make the decision after a serious school violence controversy.

Meanwhile, her last Instagram post dates back to September 6, 2023, when she initially faced the accusations. In that post, she apologized to her fans for ‘hurting’ them with the controversy and also vowed to move forward with utmost honesty.

More about Kim Hieora's school violence controversy

School violence accusations against Kim Hieora first arose in September 2023, when her former classmates claimed that she was part of a big bullying group, that carried out heinous activities like extortion, verbal abuse, and assault.

Initially, the actress sternly denied all accusations. However, later she revealed that she was in fact a part of this group, and oftentimes she collected money from other students for her seniors. However, she continued to deny bullying allegations.

In April 2024, her agency Garam Entertainment issued an official statement sharing that, Kim Hieora has made amends with the other parties involved in the controversy. They thoroughly went through everything before coming to an understanding.

The representative further stated that, during the long hiatus, she reflected on her past mistakes. The actress looked back at her school days with much criticism and she has since decided to become a responsible member of society.

Notably, amidst the accusations, she was playing in a musical theater play called Frida, but since then her activities have been limited with recent reports suggesting that she is seeking opportunities outside South Korea.

More about Kim Hieora

Kim Hieora rose to explosive fame after playing the character of a bully in The Glory, and that’s why the real-life controversy struck netizens as it seemed too iconic. She is also known for The Uncanny Counter, Bad and Crazy, Beyond Evil, and more.