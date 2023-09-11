The Glory’s Kim Hieora's agency to take legal action against news reports on recent bullying controversy

The Glory's Kim Hieora's agency, GRAM Entertainment, has made it clear that they intend to pursue robust legal actions against the media outlet responsible for originally reporting the allegations against Kim Hieora.

Trigger Warning: Mention of Violence, Bullying

Following Dispatch’s (A Korean Media news outlet) new report and the agency’s formal response to that report on September 10, GRAM Entertainment released a new statement announcing their plan to take legal action. GRAM Entertainment issued a formal statement addressing the recent controversy surrounding actress Kim Hieora. They expressed their apologies to those who were affected and disappointed by the incident. The agency announced their intention to take legal action against a media outlet that reported one-sided claims against Kim Hieora as if they were proven facts, damaging her reputation and causing suffering to others.

GRAM Entertainment outlined several instances where they believed the media outlet had acted unethically in their reporting. They accused the media outlet of maliciously editing and distorting facts, pressuring Kim Hieora during an interview, and disregarding clarifications about the accusations. They also criticized the media outlet for violating the rights of individuals by making hasty generalizations about bullying based on minor conflicts and called for responsible reporting.

The agency pledged to pursue legal action to uncover the truth behind the incident, including examining the evidence and misunderstandings with informants in court. They offered their apologies once again for any concern caused by the situation.

On September 9, Kim Hieora's agency, GRAM Entertainment, expressed their shock upon listening to the heavily edited phone conversation between the actress from The Glory and an individual claiming to be a victim. The agency referred to an exposé that included a partial phone call recording featuring Kim Hieora and someone from her school. Following the release of these call transcripts, GRAM Entertainment pledged to share the complete call details soon, aiming to provide the public with a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

In the recorded conversation, Person A (the alleged victim) inquired, "You're calling me now that The Glory is finished, right?" to which Kim Hieora admitted. Person A then suggested that a more sincere apology would have been to call before the show aired to make it genuine. The conversation continued with Person A asking, "Do you acknowledge hitting me?" and Kim Hieora repeatedly offering apologies. In response to these revelations, GRAM Entertainment announced their intention to reveal the undisclosed portions of the call, and hence released the statement dissecting this and other media reports made against the actress to provide a clear stance.

