SNL Korea cancels Kim Hieora's episode amid bullying allegations

On September 6, Coupang Play released a post where they confirmed that SNL Korea’s episode with The Glory and The Uncanny Counter 2 star Kim Hieora has been cancelled. The episode was supposed to come out on September 9 but due to the bullying allegations, they decided not to release the episode. She was offered to host an episode in SNL Korea which was supposed to come out after The Uncanny Counter 2 ended.

Kim Hieora’s bullying allegations

A South Korean media outlet released a detailed report about her past as a school student. As per the report, Kim Hieora was part of the Big Sanji group of S Girls' Middle School in Wonju, Gangwon, which was famous for blackmail, assault, and verbal attacks. Big Sanji is known to target younger students and harass them a great deal at their expense for entertainment and the report showed photos of the actor being a part of the big group. An informant told the South Korean media outlet that Kim Hieora would extort money from victims for cigarettes, alcohol, and karaoke rooms and was relentless in her pursuit of money. She also stole money from a younger student to give to one of the older members of the group to show how impressive she is at what she does.

Kim Hieora’s response

The Glory star conceded that she was a member of the Iljin (Korean term for a bully or a person who harasses others) group, yet explained that she had never taken part in an assault of any kind. She said that she never hit anybody. However, she realizes that it doesn't mean that she isn't mindful and appears to have been a spectator. Kim Hieora additionally expressed that because her skin was white, her eyes were brown, and her name was unique she was either the centre of attention or an outsider. In the end, it made sense for her to become stronger so that she wouldn't be teased. When asked about her role in The Glory, she said that she was sorry about not talking about her past and was just looking out for herself.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Dr. Romantic 3 star Kim Min Jae announces military service enlistment to be on THIS DATE