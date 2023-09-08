The Glory’s Kim Hieora’s former friend steps up, defends actress against bullying accusations

On September 8th, a heartfelt letter penned by one of Kim Hieora's former schoolmates in defense of her friend went viral. Kim Hieora, the South Korean actress renowned for her roles in The Uncanny Counter 2 and The Glory, had been accused of theft and alleged involvement in a school bullying group. Continue reading to discover the revelations made by her friend.

Kim Hieora’s friend’s letter

The letter went viral online, revealing that the writer of the letter, Kim Hieora’s former classmate had experienced a form of bullying in the past. Instead of facing verbal or physical abuse, the bullies used to visit her home freely after school to eat and play. This led to her feeling isolated and mistreated because of a misunderstanding with a friend she had made in middle school. Although there was no traditional bullying involving insults or physical harm, the constant presence of these visitors, especially considering her family's financial constraints, became burdensome. She felt unable to voice her concerns.

The letter goes on to explain that while this may not have seemed like severe bullying to some, the writer remembers feeling insignificant and powerless. However, the classmate denies that Kim Hieora was a bully and reveals that the actress had actually come to her aid when she was being mistreated by others. The letter recalls a specific day when Kim Hieora and the bullies, along with some classmates, came to her house after school. Hieora's presence on that day marked a turning point, and the bullying stopped. The writer isn't sure if Hieora remembers, but she thanked her for the food and apologized for not helping with the dishes. Hieora expressed a desire to be friends, and those words left a profound impact, bringing tears to the writer's eyes.

From that day forward, whenever the writer encountered Hieora, Hieora would greet her warmly and walk to the school store together. Naturally, the bullies ceased their mistreatment, and by the third year, they were studying together and offering each other support. The friendship even extended to the classmate visiting Hieora's home. The letter then expresses the belief that a close bond had formed between the writer and Hieora.

The classmate concluded the letter by highlighting that Hieora naturally drew the attention of everyone due to her unique name, captivating big, light brown eyes, and fair complexion, which sometimes led people to assume she was of mixed race. Even among the girls associated with 'Big Sangji,' she stood out for her appearance. However, that was where her uniqueness ended. Not all the girls within the 'Big Sangji' group were involved in bullying or causing trouble; it was only a small minority who engaged in occasional mischief. Hieora, as the writer knew her, did not fall into that category. She never bullied anyone, refrained from smoking, and had a positive rapport with the teachers.

Check out Kim Hieora's Instagram Post on her stance at the accusations-

The classmate attaches proof in terms of DMs

To further prove that she was indeed Kim Hieora’s schoolmate, the netizen uploaded private messages between her and the actress from 2021.

In the message the classmate has reached out the The Glory actress first by sending deep gratitude to Hieora for her kindness during their school days. She admits to hesitating but finally mustering the courage to convey their appreciation. The classmate recalled how Hieora's friendship made their school experience more manageable, even though Hieora may not remember. They've thought of Hieora often and followed her fan page on Instagram, eagerly anticipating her continued success. The message concludes with warm wishes for Hieora's future endeavors and a strong declaration of ongoing support. To which the actress responded with “it’s been so long” and “Are you doing well?” and that the friend’s message touched her and she asked the friend how she was. The two friends exchange warm greetings and express their joy at reconnecting after a long time. They both mention their surprise and happiness at receiving and responding to each other's messages. Despite the passage of time, they note that each other hasn't changed much and express gratitude for the opportunity to convey their appreciation. They reflect on the 20-year gap since their school days, acknowledging how time has passed, and express the emotional impact of their exchange.

Netizens responded to the schoolmate's letter, with numerous individuals raising doubts about the initial allegations. Many believed that if Kim Hieora had merely been popular and not a bully, this controversy was unjustified.

