The Glory's Lee Do Hyun begins military service with basic training; actor to join Air Force military band

Lee Do Hyun began his mandatory military service on August 14 and will be receiving his basic training before he joins the Air Force. The Glory star enlisted with no special events at the enlistment site. After confirming his military service date, the actor met fans one last time before leaving for his duties on August 5 at his fan meeting.

Lee Do Hyun enlists for military service?

The Good Bad Mother actor Lee Do Hyun has made headlines multiple times for his military service enlistment. On August 14, he entered the training center to acquire the basic skills required to join the military. It is known that he will complete his basic training and join the Air Force for his service, he will be joining the military band at the Air Force. Given his amazing vocals and musical abilities, the 18 Again star will be performing his duties in the National Air Force military band. The agency requested fans to not visit the site and asked for their support for the actor. Lim Ji Yeon who is Lee Do Hyun's co-star as well as girlfriend was unable to make it to the enlistment site, as she is busy with her schedule which includes the filming of her upcoming movie Revolver. The two actors were all over the internet this year as they had confirmed their relationship back in March.

Lee Do Hyun's fan meeting

The Sweet Home actor began his career in the entertainment industry with the hit K-drama Prison Playbook. On August 5, the Hotel Del Luna star held his first-ever fan meeting since his debut in 2017 at the Grand Theater of Donghae Culture and Arts Center, Kwangwoon University. Giving his fans some memorable moments to remember, the actor was seen dancing to LE SSERAFIM's popular dance challenge of Eve, Psyche, and the Bluebird's Wife and Super Shy by NewJeans. For this dance challenge, the actor went viral for his adorable expressions because the choreography was difficult yet persisted and showed off his moves. While addressing fans he said, "I will leaving for the military soon, I promise to return as a healthier, and a better person to continue my acting journey".

