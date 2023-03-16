The Glory’s Lee Do Hyun to make a cameo appearance in Seo In Guk and Park So Dam’s new drama Death’s Game?

Lee Do Hyun was offered a special appearance in the drama 'Death’s Game'.

On March 16th, an official from Yuehua Entertainment Korea said to TV Report, "Actor Lee Do Hyun received a special offer for a new drama 'Death’s Game' due to his relationship with the director and is positively reviewing it." TVING 'Death’s Game' is a life reincarnation drama in which Lee Jae, right before falling to hell, experiences death and life 12 times. It is based on the Naver webtoon Death’s Game and is produced in 8 episodes.

Directed and written by Ha Byung Hun, the drama stars Seo In Guk and Park So Dam. Director Ha Byung Hun directed KBS2's entertainment programs 'Sponge', 'The Return of Superman' and dramas 'The Sound of the Heart', 'Confession Couple', and '18 Again'. Lee Do Hyun worked with director Ha Byung Hun in the drama '18 Again', which aired on the 11th September 2020.

Lee Do Hyun’s other dramas:

In Netflix's 'The Glory', which recently ended successfully, Lee Do Hyun showed a dazzling presence. He is currently filming after confirming his appearance in the JTBC drama 'Bad Mother'. Lee Do Hyun plays the role of Choi Kang Ho, the son of a prosecutor who became a child in an unexpected accident. 'Bad Mom' will be released on April 26th. Also, Lee Do Hyun is about to make his screen debut with the movie 'Pamyo'. 'Pamyo' depicts the story of a feng shui man who is asked to rebury the tomb of a poor man by offering a huge amount of money, and a mortician and shaman who accompany him.

The drama is a touching healing comedy in which her mother, Young Soon, who had no choice but to be a bad mother for her child, and her son Kang Ho, who became a child in an unexpected accident, find lost happiness. The story of the mother and child who set out to find true happiness only after everything is 'reset' gives a touching feeling to the tip of the nose in a pleasant laugh.

ALSO READ: Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung and more gather for Dr. Romantic 3 script reading session

Advertisement