The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun reign supreme in TV drama actor/actress brand value rankings for April

For the month of April, actress Lim Ji Yeon and actor Lee Do Hyun have emerged as the top-ranked TV drama actor and actresses in terms of brand value rankings. According to the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute, which analyzed data from March 4 to April 4, the brand new couple of Netflix's 'The Glory,' actress Lim Ji Yeon and actor Lee Do Hyun, have topped the TV drama star brand value rankings.

Brand Value Rankings

The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute analysed big data of 50 drama actors/actresses who appeared in a TV series (including streaming platform series) in the previous month from March 6 to April 6, including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and so on.

According to the analysis results, actress Lim Ji Yeon, who plays the villain Park Yeon Jin in 'The Glory,' came out on top this month with a total of 3,030,012 points. Lee Do Hyun, who played cosmetic surgeon Joo Yeo Jung in 'The Glory,' came in second place for April with a total of 2,742,908 points. With 2,511,782 points, actor Lee Jae Hoon of 'Taxi Driver 2' took third place.

Other Celebrities Rankings

The following are the top 30 TV drama actors/actresses for the month of April, in order: Lim Ji Yeon, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jae Hoon, Jo Seung Woo, Song Hye Kyo, Cha Joo Young, Shin Ye Eun, Seol In Ah, Shin Jae Ha, Jang Dong Yoon, Baek Jin Hee, Park Sung Hoon, Yeom Hye Ran, Han Sunhwa, Lee Ji Ah, Jeon So Ni, Pyo Ye Jin, Woo Do Hwan, Park Hyungsik, Kim Ji Yeon (Cosmic Girls's Bona), Lee Chae Young, Choo Young Woo, Kim Min Sik, Ryeo Woon, Han Suk Kyu, Lee Jang Woo, Baek Sung Hyun, Kim Sung Kyun, and Oh Chang Suk.

About Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun

Lim Ji Yeon is an Artist Company stage and screen actress. She made her feature film debut in 2014 with a main role in the sensual thriller Obsessed, after beginning her acting career in stage plays and short films. She rose to prominence in films such as 'The Glory,' 'Money Heist: Korea,' and 'Midnight Thriller,' among others. Lee Do Hyun, on the other hand, is a Yuehua Entertainment actor who made his acting debut in 2017. Hotel de Luna and Sweet Home were two of his most well-known roles. Lee Do Hyun, a multi-award winner, won the 'Best Actor in a One-Act/Special/Short Drama Award' at the 33rd KBS Drama Awards for his performance in 'Scouting Report.'

The high rankings of Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun in the brand value rankings are a testament to their growing popularity and recognition as talented actors in the Korean drama industry. Fans can look forward to seeing more of their work in the future.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why SEVENTEEN's Minyu is the ultimate boyfriend material? Discover