The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon, Bloodhounds’ Park Sung Woong, Park Hae Jin starrer SBS drama to premiere on THIS date

SBS' new show Death Penalty Vote is a public interest judgment show portraying the narrative of finding an obscure site that directs a public capital punishment vote on horrible hoodlums and executes them. It is based on a well-known webtoon with the same name, which has received approximately 130 million views. It will be broadcast on Thursdays at 9:00 PM KST with the first and second broadcasts that will begin on August 10.

The cast of Death Penalty Vote:

It is anticipated that a weekly episode will more effectively engage viewers. Potential viewers' expectations for the acting transformation of the three main characters, Park Hae Jin (as Kim Moo Chan), Park Sung Woong (as Kwon Seok Joo), and Lim Ji Yeon (as Joohyun), who will lead the Death Penalty Vote. When Park Hae Jin plays Kim Moo Chan, the head of the 1st team of the Southern Police Agency's wide-area investigation unit, it is anticipated that he will portray a rough and reckless side, which is a complete 180-degree difference from his previous image. Kwon Seok Joo, played by Park Sung Woong, is a lawyer who killed the man who raped his 8-year-old daughter, turned himself in, and is now serving a long prison sentence. Joohyun, a fifth-year police officer at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Cyber Security Bureau, is played by Lim Ji Yeon. It is anticipated that the rising star actress Lim Ji Yeon will undergo an unprecedented transformation in 2023.

Lim Ji Yeon’s current drama:

Lim Ji Yeon is currently appearing in ENA’s Lies Hidden In My Garden co-starring Kim Tae Hee, Kim Sung Oh and Choi Jae Rim. The drama narrates the story of two women whose lives were completely divergent as a result of a spooky odor emanating from the backyard. Chu Sang Eun is portrayed by Lim Ji Yeon, a woman who has been the victim of domestic violence. Lim Ji Yeon has successfully transformed from Park Yeon Jin, a perpetrator of school violence, to Chu Sang Eun, a victim of domestic violence. She becomes accustomed to domestic violence and displays a helpless expression that conceals her true identity.

